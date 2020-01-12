advertisement

Clemson’s security bears an uncanny resemblance to his late father Kevin

NEW ORLEANS – The similarity is remarkable, also for father and son.

The thick, wavy hair. That firm jaw. The chiseled chin. Those dark, piercing eyes.

Nolan Turner, who sat among his Clemson teammates for the national championship game during the media day, appears to have been picked up directly by an almost three-decade-old Alabama soccer media leader who took a snapshot of his father Kevin.

With a big difference.

“He gained a lot in college,” said Nolan Turner on Saturday, giggling a little. “He was like 250 pounds.”

Nolan is generously listed at 195, so it would have been a huge mismatch to act against his father.

“I’m glad I don’t play against him,” said Nolan, pride seeping out of his voice. “He used to kill people there.”

It’s an interesting choice of words because soccer is the game that essentially killed Kevin Turner.

But it is also the game that has given him so much pleasure.

The same goes for his son.

It is part of their DNA. A large part.

“Football is just a special game,” said Nolan Turner. “It takes everyone on the team to do their job and that kind of solidarity to get everything going. It teaches you a lot about life outside the field that you wouldn’t even know. Just discipline and camaraderie, I love everything. “

Kevin Turner was a tough, injured defender who played for Alabama in the late 1980s and early 90s. He continued a long career with the Eagles and other teams in the NFL, where a battering ram style with numerous shocks left him and would eventually cost him his life.

Before he died of ALS in 2016, Nolan received a scholarship from Clemson’s old college teammate Dabo Swinney.

It was the only offer he got from a big school.

To most, it seemed nothing more than a warm gesture between friends to swear Swinny’s way of watching over Nolan after Kevin’s death.

Swinney never saw it that way.

“It wasn’t a charity thing,” said the coach. “If I hadn’t had a place, he wouldn’t have got a scholarship.”

Swinny’s trust in the player nobody else wanted turned out to be prophetic. In the Fiesta Bowl semi-final with Clemson’s two-year winning streak in danger, it was Turner who devoured a break in the final seconds to score a 29:23 win over the state of Ohio.

“The right place at the right time,” said Turner. “A really cool moment.”

Through all the tears, all the helplessness, all the sadness, Nolan made a name for himself when he followed in his father’s footsteps.

He has already participated in two national championship teams (although he did not play as a red shirt in the 2016 season). On Monday night, he has a chance to win a third title when Clemson takes on quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy.

Like his father, Nolan is an excellent athlete. He played reception and defense at Vestavia Hills High School, where longtime coach Buddy Anderson described him as one of the best players who have ever come through the famous program.

When asked what qualities he shares with his father, Nolan points to their good hands.

Oh, and one more thing.

“I definitely have some of his toughness,” said Nolan.

But Nolan was too small and not quite as fast as other top prospects. He grew up cheering for Alabama, of course, but walking was the only way to play for the Crimson Tide. Every other major school took the same view.

Except for Clemson.

Hours after the Tigers’ defeat to Alabama in the 2016 national championship game, Swinney learned that four of his best defenders had left school early to join the NFL draft. As the day of signing approached, he had to hurry to replenish his offspring.

Swinney took another look at Kevin’s son.

“I try not to be biased,” said the coach. “I watch this boy and he dominates.”

He showed the tape to Brent Venables, his defense coordinator.

“What do you think about this child?” Swinney asked.

“I love this guy,” Venables replied. “Where is he?”

Swinney quickly arranged a visit to Vestavia Hills. No one was more surprised than Nolan when the trainer offered him a full ride to play for the tigers.

“I didn’t see that coming,” said Turner, smiling broadly. “I didn’t really have many options.”

Kevin Turner lived long enough to see his son sign with the Tigers before he succumbed to the disease. Tests on his brain confirmed what had long been suspected: he was suffering from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the dreaded condition known as CTE. It is caused by repeated blows to the head and is likely to trigger its ALS.

It was heartbreaking for Nolan to watch his father die.

“From a big, strong guy to watching this disease, you just tear him apart,” he said in a waning voice.

But it is also an educational moment.

“It was special to see your outlook on life,” said Nolan.

Before Kevin Turner died, he was worried that his son would play football, but he never tried to steer him away. It would probably have been pointless to try. Nolan had no intention of stopping, even though he was watching the toll football imposed on his father.

“We were talking,” said Nolan. Â € œHe would help me with whatever I decided to do. I told him I would continue to play soccer and he was cool about it. “

Turner is expected to graduate in finance in August, but will return for his last year with the Tigers. He hopefully talks about continuing his career in the NFL and surpassing the chances again. If that doesn’t work, he’s not sure what he’s going to do.

At the moment it is difficult to see a life without bars.

Like father, like son.

