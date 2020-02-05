advertisement

The young forward of the Flyers took part in a contactless training for the first time since a chronic migraine in October

VOORHEES – The audience blinked. The players smiled. Cameras zoomed in.

Could it be? Was it really number 19 that fidgeted on the ice rink in the skate zone on Wednesday morning?

Indeed it was.

For the first time since the end of October, the Flyers Center Nolan Patrick took part in its first training session, however, on a day when trainer Alain Vigneault decided to only do non-contact exercises.

Patrick, who was out of the game all season due to chronic migraines, had been alone for some time.

But on Wednesday, he felt good enough to complete a spirited training session with his teammates.

To say that his teammates were happy to see him on the ice again would be an understatement.

Neither Patrick nor general manager Chuck Fletcher were provided for comment, but Vigneault and a number of players were.

Unless otherwise, the appearance leads to speculation that Patrick could return sometime in the last 29 games of the season.

Vigneault warned that it was just training.

“As far as I know, there are no medical updates,” said Vigneault after the training. “I decided to make this day a day of skill. When Nolan realized that this was going to be a skill day, he wanted to skate with the boys. That is the extent. “

Vigneault smiled and added: “However, it caused a bit of a stir.”

Not only is it safe to say that Patrick wants to return to help his teammates, it is also the last year of his three-year entry-level contract. Playing in 20 or more games would definitely upgrade his stock for a new deal.

“I don’t think many of us can imagine what he’s going through,” said Jake Voracek. “Third year, contract year. Expect big things from him and then you’ll be out for three quarters of the season. It’s mentally very difficult. When he comes back, he will surely get stronger because he has to go through. “

When Patrick comes back, the flyers in the middle are even stronger. They currently have Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes in the first three pivot slots.

“It will be a great feeling for him to get out with the boys,” said Voracek. “It wasn’t normal training today, but I’m sure it feels good to be with the boys.

“He’s a big part of our team. When he comes back there will be a tremendous boost. I look forward to getting him back.”

Other players expressed similar feelings.

“It’s good to have him out there,” said Scott Laughton. “We see him off the ice all the time. But it’s nice to see him with the guys out there. “

Patrick seemed to be in a good mood and also smiled while queuing.

“If he skates with us out there, he has to feel a little better,” said Laughton. “You know how clever he is and what he can do with the puck. He can only help us. “

Brian Elliott has made progress in Patrick’s game in the past two seasons.

“He is such a talented guy,” said Elliott. “Some of the new people here who haven’t played with him are quite impressed with what he can do.

“We only move for him. We are all in his corner to go back to what he needs to play. He is such a big part of this team, a big part of this group. Everyone has their backs.”

Shayne Gostisbehere, who has just returned from knee surgery, knows that it was a difficult journey for No. 19.

“I don’t know anything (from a medical point of view), but I think it’s good for him (to practice spiritually),” said Gostisbehere. “Just seeing him out there is definitely a boost for our team.”

For Giroux, a possible return from Patrick can only help the flyers on the route. It could take him back to the left wing, where he was more effective. Since moving to the center, he has only had three assists in the last five games.

“He looks good. He has skills that not many people have,” said Giroux. “He went through a lot. As a teammate, you really can’t help him much. We want to see him again in the lineup.

“You try to support him. You don’t want to ask him how he’s doing every day. It gets kind of annoying. But he’s a great kid and good things will happen to him. “

