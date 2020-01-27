advertisement

BAGHDAD (AP) – A night-time rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad injured a staff member and caused property damage, staff members said on Monday.

The two staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to inform the media, did not specify the nationality of the injured man or the severity of his injuries. They said the rocket hit a restaurant inside the embassy complex.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the green zone of the Iraqi capital and has been a flashpoint in the midst of wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have taken place within from Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iranian-backed militia stormed the embassy complex on December 31, smashing the main door and torching the reception area.

Violence between the Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters also continued to bubble overnight, with one protester shot dead in violent repression in the south of the country. Troubles were also underway in the capital, with new clashes that broke out Monday near the central square of Khilani, where security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

The security forces also chased and beat the protesters.

An anti-government protester was subdued, dragged by the hair and pinned by a member of the security forces outside the Baghdad municipality building. The incident, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was a rare event on the largely male-dominated front lines of the protests.

Security personnel searched the protester and ripped off a protective mask she was wearing while a witness threw stones.

Iraq has been disrupted by more than four months of protests criticizing government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Security forces killed at least 500 protesters. The country is also facing a political confrontation over the appointment of the next prime minister, after the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

At least five katyusha rockets landed in the green zone on Sunday, according to a US military statement. It was the third rocket attack targeting the U.S. Embassy this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known. No one was injured in previous attacks.

No responsibility was claimed for any of the attacks. But the United States has accused Iranian-backed militias of targeting American interests by attacking military bases housing Americans and diplomatic missions.

Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack in a statement, affirming Iraq’s commitment to protect diplomatic missions in the country.

In the south, a protester was killed during a violent dawn crackdown by security forces against a protest camp in the city of Nasiriyah, said an activist and a medical official. The manager spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Police opened fire to disperse crowds from a central square in Nasiriyah where protesters were organizing a sit-in, urging protesters to flee. The camp was then burned down. It was not immediately clear whether security forces or unknown groups had torched her. The city has been a center of unrest since the protests began.

