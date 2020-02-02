advertisement

With Kobe King’s departure from the program, Wisconsin Basketball was apparently in ruins at the moment. Here you can see why this is not necessary.

When Kobe King set out to represent Wisconsin basketball in 2017, it made sense worldwide. He checked every box: Wisconsin state title winner, Wisconsin basketball winner, the desire to be “the hometown kid”. As a high school student, he practically wrote “Wisconsin Badgers” on his forehead.

To make things even better, did the last highly acclaimed badger come from his hometown of La Crosse, Wisconsin? None other than the beloved Bronson Koenig.

In the end, not everything works, even if it seems to be perfect on the surface. That became clear last Wednesday when King announced that he was moving from Wisconsin.

Since then, he has met with astonishing controversy in the media and on the Internet. Mentions of the rather bad time (it is off-season) have appeared; Judgments about his character, selfishness and tenacity have also become topics of conversation.

Some play for the name on the back of the shirt, others for the name on the front. 🤷🏻♂️

– Zak Showalter (@ ZShowbball333) January 30, 2020

Ironically, in a state where an athlete is referred to as “the new Grayson Allen,” Kobe was the subject of concern and negativity among fans.

For me, this negativity is unfair. Now it is worth noting that I am from the La Crosse area, so there might be a Kobe-based trend. I am ready to ignore this to the best of my ability.

Kobe King is not the bad guy here. Wisconsin basketball isn’t either. I understand the feeling of disappointment that some feel, but I don’t agree with the anger that others feel. Whatever my opinion is worth for, here’s why.

Much of the fog surrounding King’s transfer has been somewhat cleared up when he interviewed Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin on Friday.

His place in the program was not the top priority. It also felt like his meeting with coach Greg Gard was the main cause of his unfortunate and sudden retirement.

When Polzin asked him if his possibly strange adjustment to the system had anything to do with his exit, King said: “To a certain extent, but that would not push me over the edge, it would never make me do it during the season leave. “

Rather, it appears that he is dealing with Gard’s coaching style – more specifically, “the way we were approached as a team,” Kobe said in his interview (on the subject of a meeting with Gard). He should also say that he felt like Gard’s “servant” on the hardwood.

I’m actually unable to accept what Kobe is referring to when he says these things. I’m not here to judge Gard, as many Kobe have done. Instead, I came to the following snack:

A coach / player relationship is a very important thing, especially at college level. Sometimes the chemistry just isn’t there. A long-time coach will lead hundreds and hundreds of players throughout his career. It is unfair to expect that every relationship will lead to success.

The fact that Polzin reported that Kobe had essentially been thinking about a transfer from the start of his career (he said to Polzin that transfer was an option during both his undergraduate and red shirt periods) only really confirms this feeling.

Yes, Kobe chose Wisconsin, but he had no real idea of ​​how Gard’s coaching style would feel if he was in the trenches. Although he felt this friction early on, he endured it for three years. He also had several meetings with Gard about their problems, but sometimes it just doesn’t work.

And nobody is wrong – not even Gard and Kobe – it didn’t work out for that. I had coaches in my career that I got on very well with, while my teammates thought otherwise. and vice versa. Everyone is just not meant for everyone, this statement accelerates when it comes to the connection between coaches and players.

For some, this connection means more than for others, and sometimes it can break. That is what Kobe achieved on Wednesday: his breaking point, and no one has the right to condemn him for it. It’s his life, his career, his love of playing basketball. and with them he can do what he wants.

People can refer to his B1G conference game, which scores 12.6 points per game, but basketball is more than shot attempts and points. It is a chemistry game. It is a mental game and sometimes, if your mind is different, it is best for everyone involved to leave the program.

“If I go out there and don’t want to play, will it really do anything for her?” Kobe said to Polzin and hit the nail on the head. Given Kobe’s situation and mindset at the time, it is best for Wisconsin Basketball not to have that kind of energy in the locker room (especially considering their current aspirations in the Big Ten).

It seems like fans are timing the situation as their biggest problem, but that’s really a cornerstone of why everything makes sense.

Kobe King is not a scammer, he makes a personal decision that harms himself and, in a way, initially Wisconsin basketball. He clarified his feelings with his teammates before speaking to them and saying to Polzin, “If any of them had told me that I had stopped doing it now, I would never have said anything. “

Teammates like D’Mitrik Trice, Trevor Anderson and Nathan Reuvers have been on Kobes’ side on social media for the past few days. show their support. This decision is at least mutually respected by both sides. Kobe’s teammates understand that I am taking that from them. The least that fans can do is try to do the same.

A guy I’ll call 20 years from now just to catch up with him. Always look each other in the eye. My brother for life ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WdmmAKWBLE

– Trevor Anderson (@ TreMamBa15), January 30, 2020

But for those involved in their opinion of Kobe’s decision, I can only say the following: please don’t let this be a judge of his character. He’s anything but a bad guy. Talk to one of his teammates and I am sure they will rave about his joyful love for basketball and the people around him.

I have spoken to numerous former Kobe teammates and opponents in the past and they have only said the same thing. They preached about his humility and commitment to his craft and the good mood he brings as a player.

Those who are currently judging him only seem to be doing this on the television screen, and that is unfortunate. The same applies to Greg Gard. He and Kobe obviously weren’t working as a team. But that doesn’t have to have to do with his ability to coach a team as a whole.

He has a record 93-56 in his career and a Big Ten Coach of the Year award for the 2015-16 season on his resume. He has a solid recruitment class for the next two years, including Kobe’s two former teammates, Johnny Davis and his twin brother Jordan Davis.

Maybe the two can revive the magic created by “La Crosse” that Koenig created, and it is believed that Kobe will continue (her father has already commented on both players’ commitment to Wisconsin basketball, although Kobe has announced a transfer) ,

As for Kobe, he should count on being an enthusiastic goal in the transfer portal for many teams. I hope he finds a trainer with whom he works much better.

Personally, for whatever my opinion is worth, I think his fit at Iowa State alongside coach Steve Prohm is worth playing with. Tyrese Haliburton, another athlete from Wisconsin, is expected to set off for the NBA draft this year. Kobe could be the one who fills his shoes.

And although Kobe said that his involvement in the Wisconsin program didn’t have much to do with his broadcast, it doesn’t mean that it was perfect. The Kobe game could also be opened outside of Wisconsin’s “swing” style. His sentencing to an offense based more on transitions, pick-n-rolls and freelance sentences is much more schematic.

The point is that both sides will make it out of this situation well. Indeed, it could well be that this situation has returned to both sides. Given what we’ve learned over the past few days, it’s fair to say that Kobe made the right decision, not just for herself but for Wisconsin too.

Kobe will be fine. Gard will be fine. The badgers will be fine. We as fans should think the same way. There is no need to introduce toxicity into the program, and there is no need to put Kobe over a decision he was entitled to. Since both sides go their separate ways, we as fans should try to remember it.

