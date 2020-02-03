advertisement

ABIDJAN – African economies are experiencing strong growth, but growth alone cannot meet the needs of the continent’s poorest citizens because “no one eats the GDP”, said the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina , unveiling the Bank’s flagship economic report on Thursday.

The Africa Economic Outlook 2020 showed that the continent’s economies are progressing well, more than the world average. The report forecasts a steady increase in growth in Africa from 3.4% in 2019 to 3.9% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2021.

According to the report, these figures do not tell the whole story. Across the continent, the poor do not sufficiently see the benefits of robust growth. Relatively few African countries have recorded significant reductions in extreme poverty and inequality, which remain higher than in other regions of the world.

Africa is endowed with resources, but its future lies in its people … education is the great equalizer

Inclusive growth has occurred in only 18 of 48 African countries with data, the report found.

According to Adesina, “the growth must be visible. Growth must be equitable. Growth has to be felt in people’s lives. “

The theme of the Africa Economic Outlook 2020 report, Developing the African Workforce for the Future, calls for swift action to address human capital development in African countries, where inclusive growth has been held back by a lag between the skills of young workers and the needs of employers.

Bank’s flagship report says increasing investment in education is essential, as well as progressive universalism in education spending – setting high priorities for the poor and disadvantaged and focusing first on basic education where social returns are highest. Its recommendations include improving access to education in remote areas, incentives such as uniforms and free textbooks, prohibiting child labor and improving educational standards.

To better match skills with job opportunities, the report recommends that governments develop a demand-driven education system in line with emerging jobs in the private sector, including software engineers, marketers and data analysts , indicates the report.

“Africa is endowed with resources, but its future lies in its inhabitants … education is the great equalizer. It is only by developing our workforce that we will be able to reduce poverty, close the income gap between the rich and the poor, and adopt new technologies to create jobs in high-income sectors. knowledge intensity, ”said Hanan Morsy, director of the Department of Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research. at the bank.

