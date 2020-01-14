advertisement

Major League Baseball was tough on Monday at the Houston Astros with penalties for the team’s involvement in a scandal involving sign stealing in 2017.

Managing Director Jeff Luhnow and Managing Director A.J. Hinch was banned for a year (the two were later released by Astros owner Jim Crane), the team’s first and second draft picks in 2020 and 2021 were canceled, and the organization was fined US $ 5 million. Dollar occupied.

For those unfamiliar with Astro’s strategy of stealing signs, the program was to track the TV feed in the middle of the dugout, get the catchers’ signs off the monitor, and then pass them on to the Houston dough by tapping a trash can.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2XNW1qHN9w (/ embed)

None of the players involved in the theft were punished by the MLB, although Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (who was Astros’ bank coach in 2017 and reportedly developed a similar pattern in Boston) did not discipline waiting, which will almost certainly keep up, if not exceed what Hinch has received.

One side that we haven’t heard from in all of these reports and research is the trash can that was used as a transmission system for the theft of Astros signs. They played a key role in the plan, were beaten by players and employees – and loud enough for the players on the plate to hear. How did these objects feel about their involvement in this scandal?

Fox 29’s morning program at Good Day, Philadelphia addressed this issue and conducted an exclusive interview with one of the trash bins that were said to be involved in the Houston staggered sign stealing system. The moderators Mike Jerrick and Karen Hepp brought the container with the nickname “T.C.” to her studio to share a perspective that we haven’t heard yet.

‘WORST JOB IN SPORTS’: Trashcan, also as T.C. known, enters the record of the Astros fraud scandal. # Fox29GoodDay

LATEST: https://t.co/eScSMo57UO pic.twitter.com/0DGO2M7uJF

– FOX 29 (@ FOX29philly), January 14, 2020

When asked what it felt like to be involved in such a “trashy” scandal, the trash can defended its innocence.

“I just sit there and was beaten over and over again,” said T.C. “Nobody cares about my feelings. It took me two years to remove all of the bumps. It is the worst job in sports. Did you see a baseball dugout? You never use me. There’s stuff all over the floor. “

The Lavalier microphone on the trash can was a nice touch by the Good Day Philadelphia crew, by the way.

The interview with Fox 29 highlighted one of the unreported victims of the theft of Astros signs. These bumps. So much damage from the impact of being repeatedly hit by baseball bats and other various items like massage pistols. Did these scars heal themselves or was help needed?

Providing these untold stories is what journalism can do best. Praise to everyone involved, including garbage, can be brave enough to share its truth.

