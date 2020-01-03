advertisement

“The Grudge” may have started with the horror film “Ju-on” in Japan, but after four episodes, 16 years, and a villain who cannot die while his intellectual property still has an ounce of potential. It has become a typical American franchise.

Unfortunately, the fascinatingly different – and possibly extremely unspecific – set of cultural myths that Takashi Shimizu’s 2004 remake of his earlier work drove to more than $ 187 million at the box office has long since ceased to be in commercial fashion, but has also apparently disappeared his own secrets.

Even with a cast of respected characters such as Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin and Jacki Weaver, this new “Grudge” can only revive the visual lexicon of its predecessors without adding new mythical, narrative or emotional elements to the dimensions ongoing story of an invisible force that forever passes on its unstoppable evil.

Riseborough plays Detective Muldoon, a widow who looks for distractions after her husband’s death from cancer. Together with the lonely Detective Goodman (Bichir), the duo is to investigate the mysterious death of Lorna Moody (Weaver), whose heavily mutilated body is discovered on the outskirts of the city.

Goodman maintains his distance from the case, especially after there are indications that he has something in common with the death of the Landers family two years ago that he has never resolved that has slowly driven his partner Wilson (William Sadler) crazy. But after Muldoon encounters Faith Matheson (Lin Shaye) at the Landers’ house, who is injured and apparently crazy, she is determined to investigate these violent, unsolved deaths.

Muldoon’s investigation reveals information about Faith and her husband William (Frankie Faison), who moved to the Landers’ home after diagnosis of an incurable disease, which eventually leads to the case of Peter (Cho) and Nina Spencer (Gilpin), who this is what parents who were killed when they came to terms with challenging news about their unborn child expected. Despite Goodman’s discouragement, Muldoon continues to search for the truth, even if she herself begins to experience strange visions.

Muldoon is desperate to uncover this cycle of violence for what it is before it falls victim to evil intentions.

Directed by Nicolas Pesce (“My Mother’s Eyes”), “The Grudge” devotes itself almost slavishly to the original film (or “Original”), which takes place between 2004 and ’06, in order to preserve its character synchronized continuity. At the same time, Pesce inexplicably focuses on Muldoon as his main character, while at the same time jumping back and forth between the stories of different characters affected by The Grudge, without successfully combining the extensive information from each timeline into a coherent whole exciting) available. The audience learns details – about these couples, these families as they go mad and murder – that none of the characters could have known with a single hint: “The Grudge” is an evil force and cannot be stopped.

The non-linear structure keeps Muldoon in the foreground throughout the film, but it does little more than distract the viewer from the growing list of important questions that are never answered. In the meantime, Bichir’s Goodman appears to have avoided the grudge just because he never entered the house where the first murders were committed. Although this puts him in a uniquely fascinating way of constantly observing and responding (and possibly stopping) to this cycle of violence, the character instead appears to be just smoking cigarettes, providing useful exhibition information, and then disappearing.

Pesce directs the whole thing with a considerable severity, which suggests a more thoughtful, reality-based interpretation of this long history of ghosts, and reinforces its seriousness with a cast of considerable acting, if not commercial, weight. (The days of Sarah Michelle Gellar are over.) Riseborough struggles with her role as a police officer and grieving mother with more energy than the film is likely to earn, while Bichir Goodman gives his sphinx-like silence in a way that is both effective and occasionally insane ,

But Cho and Gilpin are stuck in a domestic drama punctuated by a monster movie, and Weaver’s natural flurry – which has been heavily used in roles that underscored a character’s threat in the past – leaves her as a woman performing assisted suicide , appear absolutely dazed. Meanwhile, Faison receives a wonderful monologue about grief and memory of people who have been lost and touch ideas that the rest of the film can’t keep up with.

Finally, The Grudge’s rules are explained at the beginning, but they don’t make any real sense and are discarded at the end of the film when new skills are introduced to create sense at the expense of the general public. But on the other hand, if you’re not an avid fan of this franchise or the Japanese who inspired it, little of it will likely fit together in a coherent or satisfying manner.

“The Grudge” 2020 is a prestige drama that relies on lackluster, incoherent horror, the destruction of fear and the underpinnings of the humanity of its characters. Mind you, this is the first installment of this franchise provider to receive an “R” rating. So I assume that the opportunity to really take advantage of this is attractive. But the worst thing about Pesce’s film is the idea that someone believed that this particular intellectual property actually had life to revive it.

10 best remakes of the 2010s, from “Cinderella” to “It” (photos)

Remakes have been part of the studio machine since at least 1904, when the groundbreaking “The Great Train Robbery” was re-shot and resold. Over the following hundred years, remakes have made a bad name for themselves, and for some are an indication of the creative void in the mainstream entertainment industry. However, if you take a closer look, you will find that many filmmakers do wonderful things by picking up old stories and rebuilding them, either adding visual flair or adding nuances that may not have been found before. Some of the best films of the past decade have been remakes. And these, we dare to say, were the 10 best.

Runner-up (alphabetically) : “About Last Night” (2014), “Benji” (2018), “The Crazies” (2010), “Frankenweenie” (2012), “Ghostbusters” (2016), “The Jungle Book” (2016), “Murder in the Orient Express “(2017),” The secret life of Walter Mitty “(2013),” A star is born “(2018),” We are what we are “(2013)

10. “Let me in” (2010)

Tomas Alfredson’s modern classic Swedish vampire drama “Let the Right One In” was only two years old when Matt Reeves reworked it for American audiences, but “Let Me In” is anything but a waste of time. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz bring their own pain and warmth to their characters (a bullied boy and the immortal vampire that gives him a glow), and Reeves adds a handful of cruel shocks that make Alfredson’s icy original appear more more brutal than before. “Let the Right One In” is the more mature and graceful film, but “Let Me In” is a professionally designed crowd puller that is equally valid, but is made for slightly different tastes. relativity media

9. “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)

Of the recent Disney blockbuster remakes, David Lowery’s “Pete’s Dragon” is by far the easiest. Lowery transforms the original, quirky and bizarre musical into a concentrated and elegiac family fantasy about an orphaned boy raised by a dragon in the forest and the family who wants to bring him back into the world without fully understanding what he is doing could lose. The new “Pete’s Dragon” is beautifully photographed and sensitively staged. He is his own beast, full of charm, love and ambition and probably better than the original. Walt Disney Studios

8. “True Grit” (2010)

The first time the Coen Bros. tried to make a movie classic was “The Ladykillers” and we all agree not to talk about it. Their second, “True Grit”, is a modern western classic. Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar nominated for her movie debut, plays Mattie Ross, who hires rugged and eccentric shooter Rooster Cogburn to hunt down her father’s murderer. Jeff Bridges takes on the role of John Wayne’s Cogburn (it’s the role Wayne won an Oscar for) and he lends to the living vision of the Coens from the West, ruled by loutic miscreants whose moral fibers are all lacking Character a young girl. A fantastic western from start to finish, full of impressive details and unforgettable performances. Paframount

7. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011)

One of the most fascinating decisions a blockbuster franchise made in this decade was the “Planet of the Apes” series, not by reissuing the original, but by reissuing the fourth film in the series, the underestimated “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes.” “to restart. (1972). Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the loose remake also tells the story of Caesar, the first intelligent monkey to lead an uprising against its human oppressors. But without the baggage of numerous prequels, “Rise” can weave a distinctive new version of the science fiction tragedy in which a helpless animal ties to humanity to see how his belief remains unrewarded and punished before it becomes final strikes back. Andy Serkis’ appearance as Caesar in the course of the three newly launched “Apes” films is probably the most accomplished piece of motion capture drama to date, and the intelligence and sensitivity with which “Rise” builds his journey is downright impressive stellar. 20th Century Fox

6. “Cinderella” (2015)

Disney’s original “Cinderella” is a triumph of animation, but the story and characters of the 1950 film were undoubtedly underdeveloped by contemporary standards. Kenneth Branagh’s shining remake may not clarify the historical significance of the original for the medium, but it tells the superior version of the story that makes Cate Blanchett’s “evil stepmother” a nuanced and personable villain and gives Ella (Lily James)) and her prince Charming (Richard Madden) have more than ever time to tie a romantic bond before fate – or at least the magical blow of midnight – to tear them apart. Ella does not see the remake as a victim, but as a principal heroine whose nobility emerges in a way that her pursuers cannot understand, let alone suffocate. Branagh’s “Cinderella” is one of the greatest fairy tale films. Walt Disney pictures

5. “Evil Dead” (2013)

Sam Raimi’s affordable, independent, raw, ultraviolet, and hyperkinetic cult classic was transformed by Fede Alvarez into a raw, ultraviolet, and hyperkinetic film that is no less daring, subversive, or grotesque when paid for and released by a studio. In the remake, a group of young friends gather in a remote cabin in the forest to help Mia (Jane Levy) fight heroin addiction. However, they accidentally release an ancient evil force that Mia possesses and tries to maim and destroy the mall. The new “Evil Dead” captures Raimi’s virtuoso storytelling – and reminds all of us how flaccid and conventional modern camera work really is – while undermining audience expectations about where this remake will lead and how appalling it will lead to. It’s as scary and bizarre as the original, remake, or no. TriStar

4. “Suspiria” (2018)

Dario Argento’s hypnotic and hallucinogenic “Suspiria” defies conventional critical analysis, and the search for deeper meanings in his nightmarish surrealism may have been secondary. So it was damn daring of Luca Guadagnino to make “Suspiria” new and to fill the creepy story about a witch-led ballet school with lively political and social symbolism. Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion, an American dancer who studies with the great Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) and immerses herself more and more in the matriarchal world of empowerment and violence. As dense as the original is, complex and ambitious, Guadagnino’s new interpretation of “Suspiria” is a reflection of Argento’s classic and, over time, could turn out to be his own kind of horror classic. Amazon Studios

3. “It” (2017)

The shouting that the two-part feature film “It” adaptation is technically not a remake of the two-part mini series “It” adaptation has fallen on deaf ears; Even the bloody format is the same. The new version of Andy Muschietti doesn’t have an iconic horrible giggle from Tim Curry as Pennywise, but the first half is more interested in Stephen King’s demonic clown than insidious influence than in the theft of scenes. The story of a “Loser’s Club” in a small town, in which young outcasts band together to overcome their fears – as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, absolutely fearsome) embodies – was carried over into the late 1980s and now takes on a new dimension in Really epic quality. “It” is an excellently produced horror thriller that is at the same time a sharp and meaningful allegory of growing up. The follow-up “It: Chapter Two” cannot survive the landing as it falls victim to tedious mythologizations and excessive trust in flashbacks, but Chapter One is very good on its own and is so terribly effective that it could be determined for the classic status. Warner Bros.

2. “Silence” (2016)

In Scorsese’s “Silence,” failure to be Christian is not failure to be Christian. This is not necessarily the reading you get from Masahiro Shinoda’s original film version of Shūsaku Endos in 1966 about Christian persecution in Japan in the 17th century. The author has reportedly been dissatisfied with this first adaptation, and Scorsese appears determined to investigate the story in a different way. “Silence” stars in Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who investigate Jesuit priests and claim that another member of their order has publicly renounced their belief under pressure from the Japanese government, which is determined to eradicate Western influence. On the way there, they too are asked to give up their faith to end their suffering and the suffering of those they know. The film may be a story of persecution, but it’s not a simple “We Against You” propaganda story. Scorsese seems to strive to make history a thoughtful treatise on the apparent impossibility of real faith in a world of danger, doubt and endless complications. It is as beautiful and nuanced as any other work the filmmaker has ever created. Paramount

1. “Little Women” (2019)

You know what they say when it comes to not repairing what isn’t broken, but Greta Gerwig’s remake of “Little Women” repairs parts of Louisa May Alcott’s original novel and its many adaptations that some of us don’t even need held. Gerwig’s adaptation changes the timeline of the story by rephrasing it as a written story instead of using the authorship of “Little Women” as the climax, thus enabling the love relationship between Amy (Florence Pugh) and Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). to play as the most important relationship. (Earlier adjustments sometimes seemed retroactive or even creepy.) The bold and welcome changes don’t end here, but Gerwig blissfully keeps most of the wonderful, timeless story intact. The cast is as good as never before – no easy task – and the family quarrels, romance, humor and progressive themes are more brilliant than ever and presented more intelligently than in any previous version. Sony

Decade in retrospect: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Little Women” are among the highlights of the decade

