Before the start on February 12 “To All the Boys: P.S. Noah Centineo, the star of “I Still Love You”, will appear on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

According to NBC, Centineo will be the main interview guest for the January 23 show.

The episode will also include a chat with Wendy Williams and an appearance by Griselda.

A complete overview of NBC’s “Tonight Show” listings follows:

Thursday, January 16: Guests include The Cast of Schitts Creek, Finn Wolfhard and Justin Willman. Show 1189

Friday, January 17: Guests included Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. Show 1190

Monday, January 20: Guests include Ken Jeong, Kate Upton and the musical guest Old Dominion. Show 1191

Tuesday, January 21: Guests include Martin Short, David Dobrik and the musical guest Yola. Show 1192

Wednesday, January 22: Guests include Halsey, Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Show 1193

Thursday, January 23: Guests include Noah Centineo, Wendy Williams and the musical guest Griselda. Show 1194

