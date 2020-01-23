advertisement

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1194 – Pictured: (l-r) Actor Noah Centineo and presenter Jimmy Fallon during the “Water War” on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Less than three weeks until “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you ”, the franchise outbreak Noah Centineo appears in“ The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ”.

Centineo is the main interview guest on Thursday’s episode. He’s not just there to chat, he’s also fighting Jimmy Fallon in a “water war”.

Together with Centineo, “Fallon” offers a conversation with Wendy Williams on Thursday. Later Griselda takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. Before the show, NBC shared photos of the recordings:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1194 – Pictured: (from left) Actor Noah Centineo and presenter Jimmy Fallon during the “Water War” on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1194 – Pictured: (lr) Actor Noah Centineo and presenter Jimmy Fallon during the “Water War” on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) Noah Centineo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1194 – Pictured: Music guest Griselda performs on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1194 – Pictured: (lr) talk show host Wendy Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 23, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

