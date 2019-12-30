advertisement

Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach and two of the film’s actors, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, will perform at the 202o Palm Springs International Film Festival as part of a Talking Pictures segment. Talking Pictures offers participants the opportunity to “get in direct contact with filmmakers and hear their insights and observations at first hand”.

The segment is scheduled for January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs High School’s Richards Center for the Arts. Tickets for the event start at $ 15 and can be purchased here.

Marriage Story was staged by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach and tells the story of a falling apart marriage and a family that remains together. Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta play the main roles in the film. The film was nominated for several Golden Globe Awards, including; Best film, best script, best actress performance in one film and best actor performance in one film.

