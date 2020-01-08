advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, the Carolina Peace Resource Center held a “No War Against Iran” vigil at the State House to respond to recent tensions with Iran.

The center is a non-profit organization that is a voice for peace and a resource for non-violent change.

Tensions were high when an Iranian general was recently killed and Iran’s response to the airstrike on Tuesday. In a speech on Wednesday, President Trump said that no Americans were injured. He said there would be more sanctions against the country.

Those who protest want peace and disagree with Trump’s recent moves. They said they hope their message of wanting peace will be heard.

“Our elected leaders have to hear from us to take a different approach. That we want them to show restraint, to escalate and to use diplomacy. The current approach to threats is not working, ”said David Matos, President of the Carolina Peace Resource Center. “De-escalation is good, of course, diplomacy is good, of course, but I think the approach we take is overbearing and harassing Iran. And every history student will know that it will not be effective to bring Iran to the negotiating table. “

“There are a lot of people who don’t want us to go to war again. We’re still recovering from the last war, ”said Leslie Minerd, a member of Carolina Peace.

Matos said there would be similar demonstrations in Greenville and Charleston.

More information about the Carolina Peace Resource Center can be found here.

