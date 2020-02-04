advertisement

If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Or contact Crisis Text Line by sending an SMS HOME to 741741.

In February 2020, a video supposed to show a BBC News report on the death of Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, circulated on social networks.

Here’s a screenshot of how the video appeared on Facebook:

It was not a real report. It was a hoax designed to capitalize on the recent deaths of the NBA star and the couple’s teenage daughter Gianna; the two were killed in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, along with seven other people.

Several red flags indicated that it was an unwanted report. For starters, the Network-Channel-Wereblogs.com website is generally not where you will find BBC News video reports.

Second, while the preview image listed “BBC News,” the video in question featured independent reporting by Neil Cavuto of Fox News.

Finally, when visiting this website to view the video, only a few seconds were played before viewers were invited to share the report on Facebook. This is not a typical BBC practice, but it is common among online hoaxes.

In short, Vanessa Bryant did not die by suicide in February 2020. This false rumor started with a hoax aimed at capitalizing on a tragic event.

