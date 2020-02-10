advertisement

For obvious reasons, Filipino athletes traveling to China to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics have put off their plans for an indefinite schedule.

The first to stop her trip to China was the weightlifting hero, Hidilyn Diaz, who wanted to camp there in less than three months before the Asian Cup in Kazakhstan. Diaz trained in China for 58 days before grabbing a silver medal at the Rio de 2016 Olympic Games in Janeiro.

Since a return to China is impossible, the 28-year-old World Cup champion of the 55 kg division of the women decided to set up a camp in Malaysia instead: “We are affected by the virus, our training and our preparation. This also applies to other athletes, ”said Diaz in Filipino.

Filipino Sports Committee chairman William Ramirez and Philippine Mission chief Mariano Araneta chaired a meeting on Monday that unanimously decided that no Filipino athlete should be traveling to China right now, ”said Steve Hontiveros, chairman of the Philippine Olympic Committee ,

According to Hontiveros, it is up to the National Sports Associations (NSA) to find ways in which their athletes can secure berths at the Olympics when there are no qualifying meetings originally planned in China and other countries affected by the virus.

“The affected NSAs will submit alternatives (to Olympic qualification events) by Friday,” said Ramirez.

Boxing at the Olympics was supposed to hold his Asian continental qualifying this week in Wuhan, but was relocated to Jordan next month.

“We also don’t want to risk going there (China). The safety and health of our athletes is of the utmost importance and should not be taken for granted,” added Hontiveros. INQ

