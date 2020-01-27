advertisement

Calvin Abueva’s return to the PBA campaign remains uncertain, the investigator learned on Monday afternoon.

“We still have to talk,” said Commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday ahead of the PBA planning meeting in Italy, where league governors will gather on January 30.

“I still have to keep the board updated on him and his efforts,” said Marcial of Abueva, who has been suspended indefinitely since June 4.

advertisement

The PBA tossed Abueva the full weight of the league’s regulations book for several controversies on and off the pitch, including an unnecessary blow to TNT importer Terrence Jones and an obscene gesture to a fan.

However, Marcial admitted to keeping an eye on Abueva’s reformation efforts.

The mercurial striker has participated in several outreach programs and basketball clinics during his time outside the games.

He recently opened a restaurant and cooked meals for displaced people in Taal, which he supplied himself.

When asked about a schedule, Marcial said, “I don’t have one,” because the situation needs to be thoroughly “evaluated.”

However, the plans for the league are not so vague. The league wants to build on the successes it achieved last season.

“We are working intensively on digital technology,” said Marcial. INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement