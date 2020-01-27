advertisement

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board. One of the most famous players in the Los Angeles Lakers, the death of Bryant at 41 created shock waves worldwide.

Following the tragedy north of Los Angeles, a video circulated online claiming to show the accident that killed the NBA star. Posted on YouTube the day of the accident, the video was titled “Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash LIVE FOOTAGE!” And quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

However, this video portrayed a different tragedy: a December 2018 accident in the United Arab Emirates, in which a rescue helicopter collided with a zipline at Jebel Jais, a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates. Four people were killed in the accident, including pilots Saqr Saeed Mohamed Abdullah al-Yamahi and Hameed Mohamed Obaid al-Zaabi, as well as navigator Jasim Abdullah Ali Tunaiji and paramedic Mark Roxburgh.

According to the New York Times, the other passengers killed with Bryant in the January 2020 crash were Ara Zobayan; John Altobelli and his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; and Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and a daughter.

