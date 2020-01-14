advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Cancel the culture has come for humanity. A magazine in The Guardian calls for the voluntary disappearance of man. Written by Les Knight, the founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (VHEM), the idea is that the world and its biosphere would be better off without the people in it, so we all have to stop there a lot. Knight writes that he is ‘advocating for voluntary human extinction’ because there are many people fighting for inadequate resources. This is one of many late calls for human beings to extinguish themselves.

VHEM is just one of the abundant anti-human groups spreading in the Western world today. Their mission is that “Dismantling the human race by voluntarily stopping races will allow the Earth’s biosphere to return to good health. Crowded conditions and resource scarcity will improve as we become less dense. “These feelings are overwhelmed with altruism and caring for the planet, but it’s really hated by humanity. Population Matters, #NoFutureNo Children, Birth Strike, Population Connection, Rebellion of Extinction, all seek the idea that education is irresponsible.

advertisement

After the Millennium he reached out to Les Knight for clarification on some of his ideas. When asked what he means by “better” when he says the world would be better without us, he replied “in this case, the world refers to the Earth’s biosphere: all systems of life on the planet. Whenever we leave an ecosystem biodiversity grows, as does the resistance of this system. We’re not bad, but where we live doesn’t live much longer. “

The point is that human beings are very human and we should not put the good of humanity at the center of our view. “We’re just one of at least 10 million other life forms that have co-evolved with us,” Knight said. “Putting our species interests at the center of our considerations is the mindset of sociopaths and narcissists.”

We know that suicide is on the rise, among teens, young adults, and middle-aged adults. Our ability to find meaning is declining as we lose religion at record rates. Divorce rates are declining, but so are marriage rates, which means we are not finding and committing to long-term partnerships. Women are delaying having children to the point where it is more difficult for them to conceive. Transgender identity is on the rise for teens, indicating that young people are not comfortable with who they are. And most American kids want to grow up to be YouTubers, while kids of the same age in China want to be astronauts.

The climate crisis is responsible for countless problems, and the blame for that crisis is on humanity’s feet. We commit ourselves to maintaining prejudices, even those we are not aware of. News stories and numerous news stories are about everything we are doing wrong, and all the ways we can punish ourselves for it.

Despite the benefits of racial equality, we look for ways to further divide ourselves. What we do not do with willful punishment is cared for by the opiates, the meta and this new phenomenon, “death by despair”. We engage in a constant confirmation bias rather than inhaling. The constant ban on self-hatred can be superfluous.

After the Millennium Knight asked how cultural barriers would be overcome to convince people that stopping breeding is the right course of action. “The extinction of Homo sapiens must be global,” Knight replied. “There were only 10 – 15,000 of us about 70,000 years ago. Now look at We’re just so scary. Restrictions on non-culture exist in every part of the world, ranging from inappropriate to violent and deadly.Patriarchy and natalism must also be addressed globally.

The mere fact that this collective, progressive suicide is being thought of so deeply, and not only by Knight and VHEM, but by so many groups, is disappointing. Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the blame that comes with education in her live stream, The Guardian published the move by a man who thinks humanity is a plague on earth, and rhetoric abounds over many of humanity’s many ailments . It is a constant cry of humanity’s unworthiness.

We do not despise ourselves individually, we reject our whole culture. These groups that urge us to stop having children want to steal the future from humanity and give it to other species. We are so driven by self-hatred that we cannot see how beautiful and truly glorious humanity is. We are not polluting machines aimed at destruction, but beings who strive for grace, live for love, and want all of our being to matter, to one another, to our God, and to our children. We desire our hearts to be full of joy, not flying, mere happiness, but real joy and revelation in the wonder of this world and the breadth and breadth of the human soul.

We are innovators, leaders, missionaries of grace and compassion. We do not need to oppress ourselves, we must grasp ourselves and remember that we are human beings, and there is nothing we can do, either individually or collectively. Humanity is just as beautiful, and the proof of that is in every child’s eyes. Without our children, there is no reason to try to make the world better. There is no meaning without new life. The love that life brings is the only reason to live. To crush ourselves is more devastating than the fires or tides that can sometimes be. We are the mission. We are the reason. Let us keep ourselves in the light, rejoice in our ability, and create a pathway to the future with human kindness and love as our driver.

advertisement