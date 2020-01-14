advertisement

In January 2020, readers inquired about the accuracy of an article claiming that US representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Had given Iran “military advice”, committing treason against the United States .

On January 7, the right-wing site PJ Media published an article with the title “Betrayal? Ilhan Omar gives military advice to Iran and suggests it could target Trump hotels. The article reports that:

Inspiring Patriotic Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Tehran, no, check that I hear that she is from Minnesota) tweeted Monday offering unsolicited military advice to the Islamic Republic of Iran: “Trump must immediately withdraw of its activities and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels * worldwide * and it could spark war due to loss of revenue from nervous customers. Its commercial interests should not be the driving force behind military decisions. She also tweeted a video in which comedian George Carlin says the United States is “not very good at anything” outside of the war. And so once again, we must ask the now familiar question: Is Ilhan Omar a traitor who hates America?

Omar’s warning that “Trump’s commercial interests should not drive military decisions” makes no sense, because Trump’s having hotels that Iran could target did not prevent him from continuing Qasem Soleimani. But when it comes to Omar and his ideological allies, it doesn’t matter how much they have to twist their logic into pretzels to get Trump, as long as they make the president look bad.

This imperative has now prompted Omar to even give a military suggestion to a hostile foreign power. The mullahs and their henchmen have said nothing about targeting Trump hotels, so here is an MP to give them a wonderful new idea on how they could murder Americans and others, and further threaten the United States. .

The definition of betrayal gives help and comfort to the enemy. The leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran order their people to sing “Death to America” ​​in the mosques every Friday and repeatedly vow to eventually destroy the United States of America and the State of Israel. They were doing this before Soleimani was killed, and they are doing it now. How does he give them a suggestion on how they could target the United States, whether or not they thought of it or not, without bringing aid and comfort to the enemy, and therefore betraying?

Omar has long been the target of false information and false allegations, often transparently motivated by Islamophobia and xenophobia. These attacks intensified and intensified after she became, with Rashida Tlaib, the first Muslim woman elected to the United States House of Representatives, in 2018. The article by PJ Media was written by Robert Spencer, founder from the anti-Muslim JihadWatch website, which regularly confuses Islamic fundamentalist violence with all professions of the Muslim faith, and falsely even portrays moderate Muslims (like Omar) as part of a dark global conspiracy to conquer western democracies and impose sharia law around the world.

In his January 6 tweet, Omar did not give “military advice” to Iran, or engage in anything that looked like “betrayal.” The fact that his remarks were criticized by the critics did not prove anti-Americanism against him. part, but rather constituted an elegant illustration of the distortion and the double standards to which it is regularly subjected.

Analysis

On January 6, the day after the US assassination of the great Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and in light of the Iranian government’s wishes to avenge his death, Omar tweeted: “Trump must immediately divest himself of his activities and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels * worldwide * and it could spark war due to loss of revenue from nervous customers. Its commercial interests should not drive military decisions. “

Omar made no suggestion to Iran, it articulated an analysis – that Iran, seeking revenge for the assassination of Soleimani, could potentially target Trump-branded hotels around the world. The same fairly obvious point had already been raised several times by several other observers in the days following the assassination of Soleimani and the member’s tweet.

For example, the Washington Times, on the right, cited several security experts who warned that Trump hotels and properties could be the target of Iranian revenge attacks. Among them was former FBI deputy director Lewis Schiliro, who headed the agency’s field office in New York and oversaw the investigation into the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. About the potential attacks against Trump’s properties, he said: “The greatest danger is the lone jihadist, someone who feels empowered to act on recent events, who becomes the most difficult threat to protect.”

Iranian expert Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution said on January 3, “They (Iran) will seek the most opportune chance to strike back in a way that personally hurts President Trump.” They take these things very personally, so I guess the security around any type of Trump property will be – if it hasn’t been already – significantly improved. “

On January 4, Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, prompted speculation that he was referring to the possibility of retaliation when he tweeted a link to a Forbes article that listed the locations of several properties owned by Trump around the world.

These concerns had already been expressed when Omar reiterated them widely on January 6. She made the additional argument that, in light of the potential threat to Trump’s properties, the President should divest himself of any interest in them, in order to completely avoid any possibility that his financial interests could influence his decision regarding the Iranian conflict.

Nothing in the congresswoman’s tweet indicated any measure of encouragement, gratification or advice or suggestion for an Iranian attack on Trump’s properties with Iran as the intended recipient. The same goes for the ideas of Maloney, Schiliro and many others. Therefore, the assertion that Omar gave Iran “military advice” and that she committed treason was false.

The fact that PJ Media laid these charges against Omar, but not against Schiliro or Maloney, for example, and that other websites examined his statements, but not theirs, provided a vivid illustration of the distortions and double standards to which the member for Minnesota is regularly subject.

Publicly accusing (and falsely) a member of the United States Congress of Muslim origin to provide military advice to Iran in a treasonous manner has also had the foreseeable effect of inciting certain observers to encourage violence against it. Among user responses to PJ Media’s January 7 Facebook post promoting Spencer’s article, Snopes found 131 comments, some of which were particularly graphic and disturbing, that encouraged, threatened, or expressed a wish for violence, execution, death, illness or murder against Omar or members of his family. Some of these comments were allowed to stay on the page for five days. You will find a small selection here.

