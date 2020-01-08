advertisement

January 8, 2020 against Economical Moogal

In recent days, while Tesla continues this monstrous run, the media seems to have noticed that Tesla is now more valuable than the market capitalization of every American automaker ever. (Tesla is currently almost exactly the market capitalization of Ford and GM together, about $ 88 billion.)

Although I would now firmly plant myself in the ‘bull camp’, this is not true at all and I think it paints a problematic picture of Tesla.

Let’s start right away – Tesla is not the most valuable American automaker ever, because Tesla’s market capitalization does not only include Tesla cars.

At the moment, especially for outsiders, Tesla cars are the most visible aspect of his business. The problem is that Tesla’s business is so much more diverse and will affect so many other major industries in the future that calling Tesla to an automaker is similar to the fact that Google is the most valuable phone company. Of course, Google makes phones, but taking into account that aspect of his business, while ignoring the rest and then claiming to be the most valuable phone company, this is a mistake in the best case and deceptive in the worst case.

I get it. GM does not produce HDTVs and Ford does not have a wing that runs amusement parks or so, so many “analysts” think of Tesla in a similarly narrow-minded way and believe that Tesla should only be valued based on its car business.

Also, before I tell the rest, even if we only appreciate Tesla for its automotive activities, it becomes clearer every day that older automakers are unable to make the switch to EVs because of their shaving margin and millions of dollars in gas / infrastructure for the production of diesel with which they have to contend with change. Real analysts, looking at the long-term picture and trying to figure out what the future looks like, see that if electric cars are the future – and they are – then you have to take into account that most of the infrastructure that has a Ford or GM has been worthless at best and will probably cost millions to close and switch.

A startup like Tesla is definitely in a better place to not deal with worthless legacy infrastructure as it grows.

Before you go and type the comments that the transition to the factories will be easy, I’ll respond simply – why didn’t we see one automaker do it then? Maybe it is easy, but they should worry about their margins today so that they don’t go bankrupt, and this has frozen everyone up and made it quite clear that we are going to see a few big automakers going completely bankrupt in this decade.

What else is Tesla part of this valuation?

Energy

Tesla’s purchase of SolarCity was apparently very controversial, but the marriage between solar energy and batteries is already becoming a game changer this decade. Batteries have already begun to destroy the demand for beaker factories. It is hard to figure out exactly what the value is for a power plant company, but I noticed that GE noticed that its energy division reported sales of $ 35 billion and operating profit of $ 1.9 billion in 2017.

(Hint: the turbine company, which is the largest part of what GE does, will not have huge reductions in installation costs this decade. Batteries do.)

Based on sales, GE Power is approximately 29.6% of the total sales of companies. GE is currently valued at just over $ 104 billion. It is completely unfair to use that in a proportion to compare with Tesla, since GE’s energy company has experienced incredible headwind because it has completely misled the renewable revolution, and that, like internal combustion engine technology (ICE), it is probably a stock brake is price rather than a valuation benefit. Nevertheless, I don’t feel that when I say that I value Tesla’s industrial potential solar and battery divisions in excess of $ 30 billion.

If we now remove that market capitalization from Tesla (I use $ 89 billion to get high), we are at $ 59 billion.

While I’m still working on it, let’s cut off the solar energy sector here at home. The market capitalization of Sunrun is $ 1.74 billion. Let us assume that Tesla Solar is worth only 57% of that to complete my number, although I think the sun shingles offer many benefits. We can get another $ 1 billion from Tesla’s valuation and we’re at $ 58 billion.

Autonomy

I mentioned this in my article yesterday, but in short, the autonomy of Tesla must be valued on something and that value must be placed on the side of the car industry. Instead of comparing it with Waymo, of which it seems to be the furthest experts, let’s look at Cruise Automation, which was worth $ 19 billion from 7 May.

I’m just saying I’ve never seen anything Cruise can do that Tesla can’t do, and their data discrepancy, which I believe to be Tesla’s biggest competing canal, is huge.

Let’s just say that Tesla is currently the same as Cruise. Another $ 19 billion discount and we have a valuation of $ 39 billion.

“To fuel”

The Supercharger network is currently the only capable, national (and European, and beyond) standard for refueling electric vehicles. Of course there may be another, but it is pretty clear that automakers are not going to do this, and neither are the current oil companies, at least not on a viable, nationwide basis. Placing a quick charger at a Porsche dealer or a Level 2 charger at Nissan is not really valuable.

Because Tesla can generate its own electricity to fuel its vehicles (although this is not yet the case in most cases), let’s compare this with the oil industry. Looking at Chevron, Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, BP is the smallest market capitalization of “only” $ 131 billion as I type this. The combination of just these five (Saudi Aramco or ConocoPhillips, or some others not included) is more than $ 880 billion. If I added the others, I could easily work this up to $ 1 trillion.

Let’s say that in the future 10% of the charging will happen in the real world (because you can charge at home). Let’s say Tesla records 10% of travelers. Assuming that the Supercharger network is only worth 1% of only those five companies, it is worth almost $ 9 billion.

Now we have Tesla as a $ 30 billion automaker.

Conclusion

With $ 30 billion, Tesla is currently the smallest American car manufacturer.

But here’s the thing: stranded assets are already a huge risk for older cars and the oil industry. By controlling the full vertical stack of energy for its vehicles, Tesla can offer cheaper energy with higher margins for its cars than anyone else. By managing the entire vertical stack of automotive parts, Tesla can keep prices low for things that other companies have to outsource for their vehicles, or if they are trying to achieve full autonomy.

If I was a little more aggressive in my valuations of the aforementioned industries that Tesla is about to take over and become the leader, I can quite easily come up with a scenario where Tesla’s car division is not accounted for at all, even with the current stock price .

My point is simply this – if you walk around there that Tesla is the most valuable American automaker ever, you miss the bigger point. The market is beginning to appreciate the rest of Tesla’s business, and what I think we see is the start of the largest vertically integrated energy and transportation company.

denial

I am a Tesla shareholder who has purchased shares in the previous 12 months. Research I do for articles, including this article, can force me to increase or decrease equity positions. However, I will not do this within 48 hours after an article is published in which I discuss issues that I believe could materially affect the share price. I do not believe that my vote could or should affect the share price in itself, and I strongly warn everyone to use my work as your only data point to choose to invest or sell in a company. My articles are my opinion, formulated with the help of research based on publicly available data. However, my research or conclusions may be incorrect.

