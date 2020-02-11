advertisement

The slow dance of government building has begun, but there seems little chance of forming a coalition government before the Dáil meets on Thursday, February 20.

If the experience of 2016 serves as a guideline, government building could take months, not days or weeks. This means that the current government, led by Leo Varadkar and with the involvement of ministers like Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone, remains in office. The state always has a government; The latter will only give up his office if the next one is elected by the Dáil – no matter how long it takes.

When the Dáil meets at 12:00 noon on February 20, its first task is to elect a Ceann Comhairle to chair it. Current Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl intends to serve a second term. Once that is done, the house’s next task will be to hear nominations for Taoiseach. From today’s perspective, no candidate will have a majority in parliament, and no one will be elected to Taoiseach.

However, after Varadkar has lost an application for his own nomination and thus the trust of the house, he must submit his resignation as Taoiseach to the president, which is expected of him immediately.

But he doesn’t leave office; not even his ministers. Under Article 28 of the Constitution, the Taoiseach and the government remain in office – and exercise their ministerial functions – until a new government is appointed. They become a “caretaker government”, whether they like it or not: a caretaker government cannot resign.

No time limit

Another point: there is no legal deadline for the formation of the government and the interregnum. Political reality can exert pressure – there will be Brexit negotiations and the budget process will have to be examined later – but otherwise there is no deadline.

The caretaker governments also have no legal or constitutional restrictions on their powers. Obviously, they cannot pass laws that do not have a majority, but otherwise there are no restrictions for ministers. The Cabinet will continue to hold meetings despite the meeting being canceled this week.

Conventionally, however, a caretaker government should not make important decisions if it can avoid them – that is, decisions that initiate a new policy or cause significant expense. Where such decisions are inevitable, international conventions suggest consulting with leaders of the parliament and the opposition, but there are no specific legal requirements to do so.

By and large, the caretaker governments in Ireland have limited themselves to making a large number of appointments to government agencies before leaving office. But at that point, the administrator governments had been in office for a few weeks. As shown in 2016, such governments may be in office much longer.

committees

Between the 2016 elections and the formation of the government independent of Fine Gael, the Dáil set up a number of committees, including the one that eventually produced the Slaintecare report. The only votes cast concerned the appointment of the Taoiseach and the rules of procedure. Written parliamentary questions to ministers continued to be answered, but no legislation was passed.

Unless a new Taoiseach is elected, Varadkar is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders beginning on February 20 in Brussels to discuss the upcoming EU budget process. There will probably also be informal discussions about Brexit.

Varadkar may still be the Taoiseach for the St. Patrick’s Day trip to the White House, although Sinn Féin expects its vice chairwoman Michelle O’Neill to be invited.

Another EU summit is planned for the end of March. This could be a more realistic target date for a new government. But it is not a deadline. This will take as long as it will take.

