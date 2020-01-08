advertisement

DUBAI / KIEV – A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.

The debris and parts of the engine defused by the Boeing 737, which Ukrainian carrier International Airlines said was last served two days ago, were scattered across a field southwest of the Iranian capital, where rescue workers in face masks laid out a series of body bags.

Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said. Most of the passengers were in transit, the airline said.

The plane crashed hours after Iran launched rockets at bases housing US forces in Iraq, with confrontation between Tehran and Washington threatening to spark a wider conflict in the Middle East. Officials warned that speculation about what happened was premature.

It was the first fatal crash of the Kiev-based carrier and said he was doing everything possible to establish the cause.

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later Wednesday to investigate the clash, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in the Ukrainian capital.

“Our priority is to establish the truth and those responsible for this terrible disaster,” he said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he was in touch with the Ukrainian government.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims … We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves,” he said on Twitter.

By international rules, responsibility for the collision investigation lies with Iran, and Iranian state television said both the black box sound of the aircraft and the data recorders had been recovered.

The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted the head of Iran’s civil aviation organization as saying it was not clear in which country Iran would send the black boxes to analyze the data, but would not give it to Boeing.

VIDEO AMATEUR

An amateur video, directed by Iranian news agencies and apparently of the crashing plane, showed a shot in a descending dark sky. She was accompanied by comments that the plane was “on fire” and then a brighter flash as it appeared to hit the ground. Reuters could not substantiate the footage.

Asked at a briefing in Kiev if the plane might have been hit by a rocket, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk warned against speculation until the results of the investigation were known.

Iran had earlier fired rockets at bases that housed U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone attack last week that killed an Iranian military commander.

Some airlines canceled flights to Iran and Iraq and redirected others away from the two countries’ airspace following rocket attacks.

Security experts say plane crashes rarely have a single cause and that it usually takes months of investigation to understand all the factors behind them.

In Paris, the manufacturer of French-American airplane engines. the CFM firm – co-owned by France’s General Electric and Safran – said speculation about the cause was premature.

Iranian TV dropped unspecified technical problems, and Iranian media quoted a local aviation official as saying the pilot did not declare emergency.

STATE STATE

An official at the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran said Iranian authorities had demanded that she rescind an initial statement from Iran based on prior information that had blamed the accident for the engine failure.

The plane that crashed was a three-year-old Boeing 737-800NG en route to Kiev. Its last scheduled maintenance was on January 6, the airline said.

“We are in touch with our airline client and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way necessary, “the producer said in a statement.

The 737-800 is one of the most-flown models in the world with a good safety record and has no software feature implicated in the 737 MAX collisions. Boeing crashed its 737 MAX fleet in March after two collisions that killed 346 people.

Modern aircraft are designed and certified to withstand an engine failure shortly after take-off and fly for extended periods on an engine. But an uncontrolled engine failure that releases shrapnel can cause damage to other aircraft systems.

Zelenskiy said he had instructed Ukraine’s prosecutor general to launch criminal proceedings, without specifying who he would involve.

By international rules, Ukraine would be a party to the investigation, and the United States would usually be accredited as the country where the aircraft was designed and built. France, where the CFM engine maker has half of its activities, could also be involved.

There was no immediate word on whether the National Transportation Safety Board would be involved. The NTSB usually invites Boeing to provide technical advice in such investigations.

(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Simon Cameron-Moore, Giles Elgood, and Timothy Heritage)

