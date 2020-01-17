advertisement

The Surrey Knights have been shut out eight times this season – nine, if you count all-star star play.

None of the Knights players have been named to the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) team for a showcase game against the Vancouver Island All-Star League at Ladner Leisure Center on Sunday, January 26, starting at 2:45 p.m.

Surrey is not alone, as the PJHL team does not include any players from teams in White Rock, Port Moody and Mission.

Instead, the one-star team is loaded with seven players with the Vancouver North Wolf Pack League, three with the Grandview Steelers, three with the Richmond Sockeyes, two with the Ridge Meadows Flames, two with the Langley Trappers and single teams with Delta Ice Hawks, Aldergrove Kodiaks and Abbotsford Pilots.

The registration list was posted on the league’s Facebook page on Tuesday (January 14th).

This season, getting into action Thursday (Jan. 16) at home against Ridge Meadows, the Surrey-based basement team has one win, 32 regulation losses and four overtime losses.

• READ MORE: Surrey Knights celebrate first hockey season win, 32 games at.

The Knights-Kodiak game of Wednesday night in Aldergrove was postponed due to the snowstorm of that day.

We are very excited to announce that we are hosting the first annual All-Star Game among all the stars at @vijhlofficial and @Pacific_Junior in exactly 1 month at LLC!

Stay tuned for more details!

– Delta Icehawks (@deltaicehawks) December 26, 2019

All PJHL stars are:

goaltender:

Cale Dolan – Grandview

Bradley Cooper – North Vancouver

Defense:

Jacob Callas – North Vancouver

Nathan Haaksma – North Vancouver

Braden Warburton – Langley

Jarod Yau – Grandview

Choosing You – Aldergrove

Sahvan Gill – Abbotsford

forward:

Lucas Barker – North Vancouver

Alex Suprynowicz – North Vancouver

Dominic Davis – North Vancouver

Jacob Fournier – North Vancouver

Ryleigh Anderson – Richmond

Craig Schouten – Richmond

Noah Kelly – Richmond

Michael Martino – Grandview

Casey Whintors – Langley

Mark Epshtein – Delta

Jayden Genberg – Ridge Meadows

Tetsuya Prior – Ridge Meadows

