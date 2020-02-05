advertisement

The second signing period turned out to end just like the first for USC.

A top-class recruit sitting on a podium, looking for the hat of his future college and leaving the cardinal and the golden one on the table.

On Wednesday, it was a four-star race in which Michael Drennen drove Kentucky over the Trojans and left the USC without making any additional commitments on National Signing Day.

You could say that seeing the Ohio-based USC for the Wildcats was better than when California’s top-rated recruit Justin Flowe, the upland linebacker, chose Pac-12 rival Oregon in December. But the 11-time USC national winner loses the coveted recruit in Kentucky?

As early as December, when USC signed 11 players and ranked second in the Pac-12 recruitment classes, according to 247Sports.com, the program was preaching patience, and the second signing period was yet to come.

In a phone interview following his announcement that Clay Helton will return as head coach for a fifth season, new USC sports director Mike Bohn mentioned four silent commitments that would change the prospect of the recruitment class.

Helton himself was confident of how it would end.

“There are some battles that are ongoing and I look forward to seeing you again in February,” he said at the time.

Two months later, Helton didn’t actually hold a press conference to discuss the 2020 class end product.

Of these possible silent commitments, only one has actually occurred (this is the nature of non-public commitments). That would be the four-star Corona Centennial high receiver Gary Bryant Jr., the only new USC entry that ranks among the 25 best potential customers of 247Sports.com in the State of California.

The four-star slot receiver is notoriously fast, giving the USC receiver corps a different dynamic than being an unnecessary luxury on the team’s hard-to-crack depth map.

Bryant had actually signed in December and suspended his announcement until the All-American Bowl in January. He is already registered with USC and works with the team.

The only real battle that USC won between December and now was for the service of Murrieta Valley tight end Jack Yary, who signed on Wednesday. Yary was originally committed to USC before resuming recruitment in November when speculation about Helton’s future reached its feverish climax.

The Trojans had to hold back rival Washington to regain Yary’s promise on Monday. As the son of the former Trojan line manager Ron Yary, who is number 1 in the 1968 NFL draft, he is both a good choice for the passport as well as for continuing the USC tradition.

As Helton argued in December, USC responded to the offensive and defensive needs of this 13-player class. And given the limited space, it would be difficult for USC to have one of the highest rated classes in the country.

But USC ended the second signing period in 54th place on 247Sports.com and 66th place on Rivals.com. According to 247, the 2020 class has the USC’s second lowest average per recruit in the past decade, after only the 2014 class.

This group signed with USC less than five months after Lane Kiffin was fired on an asphalt. But there were still two five-star recruits who participated in Juju Smith-Schuster’s NFL career and Adoree ’Jackson’s defensive while the 2020 class didn’t have five-star recruits.

And the 2014 class took first place in the Pac-12, while the USC now took 10th place.

The promised improvements from Decembers were therefore at best marginal for USC. And on National Signing Day it was deja vu again.

USC 2020 early signatures

4-star prospects

Gary Bryant Jr., WR, Corona Centennial, 5-foot-10, 164 pounds

Jonah Monheim, OL, Moorpark, 6-5, 280 pounds

3-star prospects

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill, Texas, 6-7,300 pounds

Andres Dewerk, OT, Los Gatos, 6-7, 297 pounds

Courtland Ford, OL, Cedar Hill (Texas), 6-6, 305 pounds

Josh Jackson, WR, Narbonne, 6-0, 179 pounds

Parker Lewis, K., Saguaro (Ariz.), 6-3, 200 pounds

Andrew Milek, OL, Brophy College Prep (Ariz.), 6-6, 295 pounds

Kobe Pepe, DT, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 294 pounds

Jamar Sekona, DT, Marin Catholic, 6-2, 303 pounds

Caadyn Stephen, OL, Camas (Wash.), 6-5, 295 pounds

Tuli Tuipulotu, DT, Lawndale, 6-3, 266 pounds

Jack Yary, TE, Murrieta Valley, 6-6, 255 pounds

