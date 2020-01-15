advertisement

Schools are closed today (Wednesday) in Surrey and Delta due to heavy rainfall at night.

“All locations in the Surrey School District will be closed today. Staff in critical roles please report to work to help us prepare for tomorrow. Thank you,” Jordan Tinney, Surrey school superintendent, posted on his account at Twitter shortly before 6 p.m.

It’s a single day! Due to heavy snowfall, all #Surrey Schools will be closed today (January 15, 2020) #SurreyBC #WhiteRock # SD36learn

– Surrey Schools (@Surrey_Schools) January 15, 2020

Due to the snowfall, TransLink said there will be “significantly slower service” today in the transit system, according to spokesman Ben Murphy.

“Clients are asked to consider whether they should travel today, and if need be, whether they may consider traveling overtime, as travel will take significantly longer than usual,” Murphy said in a news release on 6:45 am Wednesday.

“The inclement weather can also result in some crowding on trains and at SkyTrain stations, as was seen during yesterday’s autumn hours. Station members will be on trains to monitor roadways and limit emergency braking at system, which can be caused by heavy snowfall or ice buildup.

“Clients using the bus system are required to check transit alerts before traveling. Some roads can be adjusted given the road conditions and we expect there will be significantly longer travel times. HandyDART will only operate at essential service levels until further notice.

“Our priority is to ensure that transit services continue to operate, even if they are running slower or with reduced capacity. We thank the media that share this message with our customers.”

On Tuesday night, Tinney warned fake Twitter accounts that sometimes spring to report fake school closure news.

Another reminder of bots and faker out there on twitter. The blue mark on my account means a verified account and, as always, head to your trusted media sources, like @cbcradio @CKNW @Surrey_Schools website as well. # sd36learn #surreybc

– Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) January 14, 2020

In Delta, schools are also closed Wednesday, according to an online post.

Surrey district winter weather procedures are posted on the Surrey Schools website.

@CityofSurrey give your head a shake, the main streets like #kinggeorgeblvd are not plowed! Why ????? Shame on you @ NEWS1130Traffic @ NEWS1130 @SurreyTraffic @TransLink @ NEWS1130Weather @DriveBC_LM # Snowmageddon2020 #SMH pic.twitter.com/zvIzrAvEtA

– DJ Lajit (@DJLajit) January 15, 2020

#BCStorm, Guildford area of ​​Surrey pic.twitter.com/CXGAUqvXYZ

– John Pothier (@johnpothier) January 15, 2020

