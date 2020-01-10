advertisement

Today is a wet and cool day in Melbourne, nothing special except that it’s summer and we’re in the midst of the most terrifying bushfires in the states of Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales. Over 100 fires are still burning across the country, and there is no end in sight.

We came to Perth with our three children from Cork 12 years ago. We had to do a crash course to adapt to this dry and sunburnt country. Avoiding the occasional brown snake while I was cycling and avoiding poisonous redback spiders in the garden were part of everyday life. One day I was driving in Perth on the highway and came across a blazing grass fire. The only thing I could do was get on the right track and drive past it. All major bush fires at that time remained in the bush, which was contained and controlled by the firemen or the “fires” as we call them here.

We now live in Melbourne and times have changed. Nowadays, for the first time, we need to learn what to do in the event of a big bush fire – the instructions are to not wear polyester or nylon clothing, leather shoes, or rubber soles as they would melt. If there is a lot of smoke, wet a t-shirt and wrap it around your mouth to prevent ash from getting into your lungs. We are fortunate that we do not currently need this information, but we have saved it in our memory just in case. One person warned us about pets that burned their paws on the very hot floor when the temperature reached 40 degrees – all of these were things we had never thought of. This is all new territory for an Irishman. But now these are important tips to remember, as the temperatures can reach 45 degrees on some days and it gets hotter and hotter.

Deirdre Keenaghan with her husband Stephen on a beach in Australia.

We’re currently farther away from the fires in Melbourne, but the smoke has infiltrated the urban spaces. Some people here wear masks, similar to medical masks. If the smoke is bad, there are warnings not to exercise outside, and those with lung disease are advised to be extra careful. I recently felt that smoke-filled air stuck in my throat and made me cough. During those days, we were advised to stay inside, close the windows, and turn on the air conditioning. The capital city of Canberra recently had the worst air quality in the world.

The worst fires in Victoria occurred on New Year’s Eve. While we were celebrating midnight in Melbourne, the families in Mallacoota crowded the beach, looking at a blood-red sky and not knowing where the embers of the fire would come from next. Mobile signals failed in these areas when the masts became part of the victims. The power supply was cut off and only terror remained. The parents considered how to get into the dark in the dark and take care of their children if necessary. The Navy eventually saved some of the 4,000 locals and vacationers stranded in Mallacoota.

Our knowledge of bush fires was limited to observing the traffic signs – a well-known sign with a dial and a color scale that informed the driver about the risk of fire. It is a regular sight in Australia, and in the past we have reconsidered some of our trips when the dial struck red or orange. There is a total ban on fire these days – that is, no outdoor power tools, no coal grills, and no campfires. We have learned all of this over the years and have followed these rules without really understanding the terrible consequences.

But this year we had to get detailed information about bushfires and their survival. This type of information was not part of our Irish education, so we get all of our information from the media. We discover troubling facts of how you hear the fire before you see it, how it thunders at you like a freight train. The landscape is full of rubber trees and we have heard that they explode when the eucalyptus oil in them warms up. If we live in a coastal town near scrubland, we need a fire plan and decisions about whether to stay and defend or leave our property. These are new parts of our language and our thinking.

Nationwide, millions of hectares have been burned, and the fire will burn for weeks in gorges and deep bush areas. It is estimated that around a billion animals have died and some species are threatened with extinction. Farmers have to bury their cattle in shallow graves to avoid further problems. More than 23 people have died and some are still missing. Thousands of houses are lost, electricity is cut and supermarkets in the most affected areas are empty. There are water restrictions and many communities are cut off because roads are blocked.

Cities like Eden and Mallacoota are like the Irish counterpart to Dingle or Lahinch, small, untouched cities, the size of which triples in the summer months. This is our summer, the peak season for the Christmas holidays, and many city dwellers have made their way to enjoy the work break and have accidentally got caught in the firestorm.

The stories that come out are about communities that join together – the city’s bakeries are open all night while the locals feed the “fires”. A convoy of 55 trucks delivered hay bales to farmers who had cattle but no feed. Charities were flooded with donations. The Australians have shown their good spirit and generosity in difficult times. As an artist, I will take part in a charity auction for the Gippsland region. The neighbors took care of each other and donated millions of dollars.

Something changed here when we called in the new year and not just the calendar. We’ve seen what Greta Thunberg warned us about, climate change, but it’s too late for Australia now that the climate has changed and the ecosystem is damaged. It just gets hotter. It made me realize how much I love this country and part of my Irish roots are now deeply rooted here. I am annoyed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s lack of leadership and refusal to address concerns about the increasingly dry and hot days.

I know these cities affected by fire and I got to know them. People hurt and there will be a lot more time for the fire season. Exhausted volunteer fire departments continue to fight and we are all trying to help, donate and do something. Something has changed this year – something irreplaceable has been lost forever as we entered a new decade.

Deirdre Keenaghan, originally from Co Cork, is an Irish artist and writer in Melbourne

