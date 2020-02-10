advertisement

A third of Australian coronavirus cases have been resolved, the government says, by assuring residents of a Darwin evacuation center that they are not at risk.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says five of the 15 confirmed cases in Australia have recovered.

It occurs as the number of cases reaches more than 40,500 worldwide, while more than 900 people have died from respiratory infections, especially in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

The last Australians evacuated from Wuhan arrived on Sunday and were taken to an old mining camp near Darwin, where they were quarantined for at least two weeks.

The 266 evacuees, including 92 children, are at Manigurr-ma Village in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin.

They were to be quarantined on Christmas Island before it was decided on Friday to redirect them to Darwin because the island facility could not accommodate another 200 people.

According to Hunt, the evacuees were tested for the virus five times without confirmation.

“They are in quarantine because there is no guarantee that they will not develop during the incubation period,” he told Parliament Monday.

“But at this point the signs are exceptionally good and the protection for the community outside is extraordinarily good.”

Australia’s deputy medical director, Paul Kelly, has also tried to calm those near the quarantine center.

“I can categorically say that there is no risk to the public,” Professor Kelly told ABC Radio.

“If I had children at the Lutheran college near the school grounds, I would have no concerns that my children will go to school today and for the next two weeks.”

Prof. Kelly said the virus could not spread through mosquitoes, adding that the same precautions had been taken wherever the virus originated.

“There is a very troubling element of xenophobia here,” he said.

“I would just like to emphasize once again that it is not Chinese, but people in China and everyone who was in China in Hubei Province.”

A girl suspected of having coronavirus on Christmas Island was also tested negatively.

Health experts in NSW announced on Monday that they have grown the coronavirus from infected patients as part of a global effort to develop a vaccine.

The NSW team is following in the footsteps of researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that there are currently no plans for more “assisted departure” flights.

Australian citizens or permanent residents returning from mainland China must be quarantined for two weeks.

Originally published as No Risk by NT Quarantine Center: Government

