advertisement

After the Philippines won the championship title at home in the last 11 games in Southeast Asia, the athletes in the national training pool can now relax and rest, right?

Not correct!

The elite group that is part of the national team program must stay in shape and report to the front line when the Philippine National Games (PNG) take place in the renovated Rizal Memorial and PhilSports complexes in Manila and Pasig in late May.

advertisement

Philippine Sports Committee chairman William Ramirez has formed a national committee led by executive director Merly Ibay and her deputy Guillermo Iroy to set plans for the PNG and Batang Pinoy meetings this year.

As usual, priority athletes have to appear for the PNG and expect them to win their tasks or eclipse their own records.

Since everyone receives a decent sum between 10,200 and 45,000 pesetas, the nationals are well represented in the PNG. PNG Commissioner Celia Kiram warns athletes who see nothing that they are “at risk of being removed from the roster and possibly being replaced”.

In other words, members of the national pool must be on the go all the time and perform praiseworthily in the PNG as they face the resistance of new recruits who make it to the national sports festival by being in the top 3 of their sport in the USA place National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao championships.

The PNG, said Kiram, is open to all athletes, especially those who want to be part of the national pool.

The national athletes who are currently training for the Olympic Games or who are fully qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be spared from the trenches.

While the PNG is mandatory, training overseas local athletes vying for coveted Olympic berths is “a prerequisite for their Olympic preparation,” Ramirez said. Thus, these athletes are “liberated”.

———

Football boss Mariano “Nonong” Araneta, the head of the mission at the games in Tokyo, said that there are at least 35 athletes in individual sports, as well as team members of rowing and 3 × 3 basketball, who are now up for June for the Olympics -Prepare qualification tournaments.

The individual athletes come from the areas of weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, swimming, table tennis, golf, skateboarding, cycling, judo and other Olympic sports.

Araneta said he asked these national sports associations to submit their training and qualification budget.

He also said that final filing of the Filipino team for the Tokyo Olympics from July 28th to August 9th this year will be a breeze with an online system developed by the organizers of the games and the International Olympic Committee.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement