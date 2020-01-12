advertisement

Reckless quads and mini-motorbike users destroyed the grounds of a Kirkcaldy football club, causing fury.

Denfield Park, home to the Kirkcaldy East and Dysart FC junior clubs in the eastern region, has been the target of vandals and fire in recent years, as the club’s clubhouse was burnt down by young people in 2017.

Measures have been put in place to try to deter people from damaging club property after the wave of fire and vandalism, but a number of people on quads have been seen ripping the area apart. Thursday and stir the grass.

The main lot, which was renamed Alex Penman Park last summer after an injection of funds from local businessman and former president of Raith Rovers, was largely unaffected, but a second lot used by The club’s younger teams was severely cut to one side.

The pitch is the focal point of the Kirkcaldy Football Partnership, which brought together Kirkcaldy and Dysart, Kirkcaldy FC and Templehall United, and the players and officials involved at all of the clubs were bitterly disappointed.

Kirkcaldy’s labor advisor Alistair Cameron reported the problem to the police and urged people with information on who might be responsible for reporting it to the authorities.

He said: “It would be fair to say that my thoughts on why people want to destroy areas, not only in Denfield but also in other areas around Smeaton and more, are pretty much unprintable.”

Mr. Penman, whose sponsorship funds were intended for a peripheral fence to protect the park which now bears his name, also expressed his concerns on social networks.

“No respect at all – it is a shame and these people should be taken to task,” he said.

The Courier learned that quad bikers had accelerated along the city’s Loughborough road earlier this week, while reports also said a motorcycle was illegally driven along the sidewalk on the Dunnikier Way.

The latter was during the hours of darkness and there were cyclists and walkers using the route, although it was suggested that the motorcyclist did not have lights, registration or helmet.

Scottish police are investigating these cases and have urged anyone with information about such cases of anti-social behavior to contact 101.

