No president gets away with as much as Trump

Joe Siracusa, professor of international diplomacy at RMIT, said the impeachment process against President Trump “failed because it never had a chance.”

“The House of Representatives has accused the President of party politics, and the House is run by the Democrats. The Senate cleared the president of two allegations of abuse of power and contempt for Congress in party politics, ”he said.

Professor Siracusa told Sky News that it was “extraordinary” that the president’s approval rates were “higher than ever”.

“Meanwhile, more Americans identify with the Republican Party than with the Democratic Party,” he said.

Prof. Siracusa said, “Over 75% of Americans have given up the ability of Congress to do something,” and the beneficiary of it is the President.

“I’ve seen 13 presidents in my life, but I’ve never seen someone get away with as much stuff as this guy,” he said.

