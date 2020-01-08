advertisement

Don’t hold your breath. Despite ABC boss Karey Burke’s hopes of a sequel to the series, co-creator Steve Levitan said nothing was discussed.

“The short answer right now is that there are no plans,” Levitan told TheWrap Wednesday during the Television Critics Association press tour. Burke was not afraid to acknowledge that he was somewhere between openness and the desire for a spin-off.

When TheWrap asked which actors would be interested in continuing their characters, both Reid Ewing (Dylan) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily) raised their hands. It is not surprising when you consider that they are the two youngest actors. At least there is a long runway for these two.

ABC announced on Wednesday that “Modern Family” will end its eleventh season run on April 8th.

During his run, “Modern Family” was one of the most nominated comedy series and won a total of 22 Emmys, including five years in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series (2010-2014).

