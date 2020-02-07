advertisement

A second flight is on the way to evacuating Australians from China after reportedly more cruise ship passengers in Japan have been infected with the corona virus.

The Qantas plane took off on Friday around 12:30 p.m. AEDT. It will land in Hong Kong for a brief stopover before flying on to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

The evacuees are taken to a mining camp near Darwin after the government has been informed that the establishment of Christmas Island, which currently houses around 270 evacuees, cannot properly separate the next group.

advertisement

Meanwhile, concern is growing among approximately 200 Australians who have been quarantined as the virus continues to spread on their cruise ship docked and quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said on Friday that 41 more people on board the Diamond Princess had rated the virus as positive. A total of 61 cases have occurred.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians were among the 41 but could not confirm ABC reports of five cases.

“A number of other cases have been confirmed among the Australians of this ship, which is located in Japan and receives consular support,” he said in Townsville.

They were taken to medical facilities in Japan along with two other Australian passengers who had previously been confirmed to have the virus.

Approximately 3,700 people remain on the ship and are quarantined for 14 days. 171 tests on passengers are still pending.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton said on Friday that there were no plans to evacuate Australians from the ship.

“No. Apparently, the Japanese authorities have an advanced health system to deal with, which is a very difficult situation,” he told the Nine Network.

He also revealed that despite official travel advice, people are still traveling from Australia to China.

“Frankly, these people are in a difficult situation,” said Dutton.

“They cannot guarantee their return, especially if China closes its borders.”

Mr. Morrison has warned people that further evacuation flights from Wuhan or mainland China will be possible.

Other Australian evacuees landed on Christmas Island on Thursday after being flown from Wuhan, the source of the contagious outbreak in central China’s Hubei province.

However, the government is already planning what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches capacity.

Defense officials are working to identify locations on the mainland to prevent potential spills, according to Morrison. Hotels and mining accommodation are possible solutions.

The virus killed 636 people and infected more than 31,000.

There are currently 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

Originally published as No Plan to Get Aussies off the Virus Ship

advertisement