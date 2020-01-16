advertisement

A police officer who posed as an oil industry executive to trick a colleague into leaving the force was spared.

PC Amanda Reilly, 31, of Tayport, Fife, shot a web of lies that saw Laura McWhirter believe she was going to be accepted for a high-paying job abroad.

The two met at the Police Scotland processing center in Auchterader, Perthshire in 2016 and became friends.

Miss McWhirter, 32, told Reilly that she was not satisfied with her job as a constable and wanted to change careers.

Reilly told her that she previously worked as an accountant in Aberdeen and knew a businessman named Peter Aird, who runs Kingdom Drilling.

Over the next five months, she lied to her colleague, saying that she was arranging meetings with Mr. Aird and that she was making arrangements for Miss McWhirter to get a new job.

She rigged dozens of emails from Mr. Aird, which led Miss McWhirter to travel to Aberdeen for medical exams and to learn to swim for safety at sea, believing that she would take the job.

Reilly even convinced her colleague to buy an expensive car costing £ 319 a month due to the higher wages she would make in the petroleum industry.

However, Miss McWhirter became suspicious and discovered Reilly’s deception after successfully contacting the real Peter Aird on Facebook.

Reilly appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted to tracking down Ms. McWhirter between May and September 2016.

She has now been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Daniel Kelly QC as a direct alternative to detention.

She also faces disciplinary proceedings which could see her dismissed from the police.

The court heard that Miss McWhirter’s brother had also undergone training at sea after being told by Reilly that she could also find him a job.

The lies began to fade when Miss McWhirter was unable to speak directly to Mr. Aird.

A message was sent on Facebook to the real Peter Aird who revealed that he had no knowledge of Miss McWhirter or Reilly and had not offered a job to anyone.

A meeting between the two men saw Reilly admit to having invented everything and it was reported to police bosses.

Miss McWhirter found out what was going on before she resigned, but has since left Police Scotland, where she worked for eight years.

Defense Jamie Devine said: “She admits that her behavior was bad and feels deep remorse for it.

“She remains in the forces, but I understand that disciplinary measures follow the end of the criminal proceedings.”

In convicting Reilly, Sheriff Kelly said to him, “There were unusual circumstances in this case and it is not like all those who came to court as far as I know.

“This clearly had an impact on Laura McWhirter over a continuous period in 2016.

“It meant that she had to go through a number of processes and she probably would have been wronged at the conclusion.”

A police spokesperson said, “We are aware of the outcome of this matter and a report will be made to the deputy chief of police for review of the conduct charges.”

Speaking after Reilly’s conviction, Miss McWhirter said, “I thought she was my friend, but it was all a lie from start to finish.

“You do not expect a member of the police to behave like this and I still do not know why she decided to go after me.

“When it all came out, I wondered if she was even part of the police force because of the lies she told me.

“This is one of the weirdest things I have ever heard and I can’t believe it happened to me.

“I thought I was going to have this great new job and I was almost about to give my opinion when it all came out.”

