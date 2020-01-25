advertisement

The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died from a sudden illness spoke of her devastation at the loss of her “happy, always smiling” daughter.

Kerryanne Cotto Centeno, a student at Hazel Elementary School, died earlier this month at Queen’s Medical Center, Nottingham, after her mother said doctors at the Royal Infirmary in Leicester had referred her to several times when she first fell ill and was not diagnosed and therefore treated. for meningitis.

Neluta Stan, originally from Romania, spoke with LeicestershireLive through a translator. She said, “My whole world collapsed when I found out that my daughter had been sent to the morgue and that I had to go home without my baby. My world has collapsed.

Kerryanne Cotto Centeno, seven, died earlier this month. Kerryanne was a student at Hazel Primary.

“I went with her to the hospital one day and returned a few days later without her.

“There is nothing left around me. Nothing!”

Hospitals in Leicester and Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) extended their condolences to Kerryanne’s family and friends. Formal complaints have yet to be filed with either trust.

Neluta, who lives near Narborough Road, said she took her daughter to A&E at LRI three times before her death. Once on Tuesday, December 10, again on Thursday, December 12 and for the third time on Tuesday, December 17.

At each visit, Kerryanne complained of headaches, vomited and had a constantly high temperature. She was also sensitive to light.

Doctors sent the seven-year-old home and told her mother to give her calpol. The paperwork for one of the admissions mentions gastroenteritis as a diagnosis.

Neluta said, “I have been there so many times. I knew something was wrong. I knew it was not gastroenteritis.

“I just wanted them to do a blood test, something that would show there was something more.”

She brought her daughter home and continued to give her Calpol and ibuprofen as advised, but her condition did not improve and her temperature remained high.

On December 20, Kerryanne passed out at home. Her mother called 999 several times, but said that she then waited between “three and four hours” for an ambulance.

Kerryanne was taken to LRI where her mother says she was told that her granddaughter had “intracranial pressure” in her head. She was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Three nights later, Kerryanne was intubated to help her breathe and her mother was informed that “half of her brain was dead” and that she was to be transferred to Nottingham.

“I just wanted to know what was happening to my daughter,” said Neluta.

Doctors in Nottingham diagnosed meningitis. Kerryanne had her first surgery on Christmas Eve. A second operation took place on Thursday, January 2.

Neluta remembers: “One day after my child had the first brain surgery, I knelt before a doctor and begged him to help me, to save my child.”

Neluta, who is separated from Kerryanne’s father, was asked to advise her to fly because the doctors were planning to turn off her survival machine.

He traveled on the first available flight and was there when Neluta said doctors told him their daughter was “literally dead”.

After discussions with doctors, on Tuesday January 7, Kerryanne’s life-saving device was turned off. She was declared dead soon after.

She said, “I slept with her before. Then they turned off the machine. I was screaming in pain. I couldn’t watch.

“It was my worst nightmare. I slept with her. I didn’t want her to go.

“The death of your seven-year-old daughter in just 21 days is devastating. She was never bad before.

“I left the hospital without her, as if I had never had a child.”

After Kerryanne’s death, Neluta asked for reports and documents regarding her daughter’s treatment in the two hospitals. She says she hasn’t received anything official from the university hospitals in Nottingham or Leicester yet.

Both trusts say they work with and support the family.

Neluta understands that an autopsy has taken place and believes that there will be an investigation into the death.

NUH confirmed that a file has been sent to the coroner and stated that it cannot issue a death certificate until the coroner has given his consent.

Sobbing while talking about her little girl, she said, “She was happy, always smiling and had energy.

“She was always in a good mood. She had a good aura.

“I lost my little girl, I don’t want other children to live through moments like this.

“No child should experience what they have experienced and no parent should experience as much pain as I do.”

Children’s emergency service at the LRI.

Andrew Furlong, medical director of Leicester Hospitals, said: “The loss of a child under any circumstances is devastating and we offer our sincere condolences to the family of Kerryanne.

“We are sorry to hear that they have questions and concerns regarding his care. We will contact Kerryanne’s parents to arrange a meeting and provide them with any assistance they may need.

“Kerryanne’s care and the resulting death will be reviewed and the matter has been referred to the coroner.”

Patrick Davies, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Critical Care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The whole team would like to express their sincere condolences to Kerryanne’s family and friends.

“Kerryanne was transferred to us by the Leicester team on December 24, 2019.

“Unfortunately, despite all our efforts, Kerryanne was diagnosed with brain death on January 6, 2020, following extensive clinical and radiological tests.

“We worked closely with Kerryanne’s mother and father throughout her stay with us, supporting them through the many difficult and detailed conversations about Kerryanne. We removed the survival support with their consent.

“Our bereavement team has been, and remains, in frequent contact with Kerryanne’s parents, offering emotional and practical support, both by phone and in person.”

Members of the Romanian community in Leicester are planning a silent demonstration outside the children’s A&E department at the LRI between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Family friend and organizer Radu Dascalescu said, “We came here to live a good life. We brought our children.

“We work very hard, we pay our taxes like everyone else, it is not what we wanted.

“We have to help Neluta get answers. We want to know what happened. She has the support of all of us.

“We will have a silent demonstration with flowers, candles and photos of Kerryanne to let people know that it happened.”

