The holiday has finally become feverish, and with Christmas Day on the horizon it is as good as a moment for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station to put some warm holiday wishes for the rest of us Earthlings.

In a new video published by NASA, astronauts Christina Koch, Drew Morgan and Jessica Meir are accompanied by European Space Agency mission commander Luca Parmitano, and the group shows how they celebrate the big day in space.

The video, which is about three minutes long, offers a nice view into the space station and contains all four astronauts in a serious festive festive outfit. The crew shows off their holiday stockings and offers their own perspectives on what it means to spend a family-oriented vacation in space, even when their families gather on earth again.

Regarding how the astronauts will actually celebrate the big day, a special holiday meal is appropriate. Morgan notes that the crew had turkey dinner on Thanksgiving and reveals that Christmas dinner will contain smoked salmon. That sounds great, but there is a slight drawback, at least for the astronauts who can’t eat a fruitcake.

“We had to come all the way to the room to try to get away from fruitcake … but it didn’t work,” Koch complains. “We have something.”

There will also be some hot apple cider and hot chocolate, both in metal bags. It may not be the fanciest meal ever, but when you float through space with almost five miles per second, you have to work with what you have available.

The current ISS expedition, Expedition 61, officially began on 3 October. These missions last for months and the crew of Expedition 61 has already achieved a lot. The team has carried out a number of repairs on the outside of the space station and installed new components that will guarantee the future operation of the spacecraft well into the future.

