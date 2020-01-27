advertisement

Gardaí believes the three McGinley children who were found dead in their home in Dublin had passed away some time before they were discovered last Friday night.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) had attended school and daycare earlier on Friday and returned to their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin, that afternoon.

The children died later that afternoon.

Her mother, sister Deirdre Morley, left the house on Friday evening.

A taxi driver saw Ms. Morley in a disoriented state on the street in the Newcastle area at around 7:30 p.m. and took her home because he was concerned about her safety, so was her condition.

However, when they arrived at the house, Ms. Morley was in a breakdown and the driver called emergency services.

When Gardaí and the paramedics arrived, Mrs. Morley’s husband and the father of the children, Andrew McGinley, also arrived with another man.

Those present went into the property, where a note was found that instructed not to go in but to call 999 instead.

After entering the house, Mr. McGinley and Gardaí found the three children dead, two above and one below.

Gardaí believes the children have been given a substance that they either sedated or poisoned and then suffocated. There were no obvious signs of injury to their remains.

Ms. Morley’s condition was critical when she was brought to Tallaght Hospital from outside her home, and although she remained seriously ill over the weekend, she was supposed to survive.

She was on vacation due to stress from the Children’s Hospital of Our Lady in Crumlin, where she worked as a nurse.

Ms. Morley and Mr. McGinley had lived in the general area for many years before moving into the house they owned at Parson Court.

After the children were found dead at home around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, the duplex was secured overnight and guarded as a crime scene.

The bodies of the three victims were left in situ overnight. A preliminary examination of the bodies was carried out on site by the deputy state pathologist Margot Bolster on Saturday. The remains were then taken to the mortuary in Marino for complete aftercare.

Gardaí was waiting for the results of toxicological tests on the children’s bodies, which were expected to contain the results of the cause of death.

