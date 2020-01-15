advertisement

On January 14, 2020, the World News Daily Report published an article claiming that former US President Barack Obama planned to seek the presidency of Kenya in 2021:

Barack Obama announces intention to run for president of Kenya in 2021

In a surprise announcement that could shake up African politics for years to come, former President Barack Obama this morning confirmed his candidacy for the Kenyan presidential campaign in 2021.

The son of a senior Kenyan government economist, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., the politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 is currently on tour in Africa to give a series of talks.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

World News Daily Report takes full responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and the fictitious nature of their content. All the characters appearing in the articles on this site – even those based on real people – are entirely fictitious and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.

This satirical article comments on the long-disputed notion that Obama was born in Kenya, not in the United States. This false rumor was central to the “birther” conspiracy theory and generated an almost endless stream of junk news.

