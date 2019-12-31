advertisement

BAGHDAD – The US ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, after thousands of protesters and militia fighters threw gates into rage in U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

On Sunday, US planes had attacked bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia, a move that threatens to drag Iraq further into a conflict between representatives between Washington and Tehran at a time when mass protests are challenging the country’s political system. Iraq.

The attack on militia Kataib Hezbollah was in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

advertisement

The two Iraqi foreign ministry officials did not say when the US ambassador or other staff had left, but added that some embassy security personnel remained.

Outside the embassy, ​​protesters threw stones at the gate as others chanted, “No, no, America! … No, no, Trump!” Iraqi special forces were stationed around the main gate to prevent their entry into the embassy. and US-trained US personnel were later dispatched to strengthen these units.

Several hours into the protest, tear gas ignited in an effort to disperse the crowd, and some of the militants encouraged protesters through loudspeakers to leave.

“We have delivered our message, please leave space to avoid the bloodshed,” reads a notice.

‘Closed in the name of the people’

Iraqis have been taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias like Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian defenders who back the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

But on Tuesday, it was precisely these militias spraying “Closed in the Name of the People” at the gates of the US Embassy. and destroyed surveillance cameras around the brick and stone building. Some set up tents in preparation for a landing.

US Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that Iran was responsible for the disorder.

Qais al-Khazali, Iran-backed militia leader Asaib Ahl al-Haq and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters.

“The Americans are unwanted in Iraq. They are a source of evil and we want them to leave,” Khazali told Reuters. Khazali is one of the most feared and respected leaders of the Shiite militia in Iraq, and one of Iran’s most important allies.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the smallest but most powerful militias of Iran-backed militants. Its flags were hung on the fence around the embassy.

Militia commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahim, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and head of the Badr Hadi al-Amiri Organization were also in protest.

Abdul Mahdi has condemned the air strikes, which killed at least 25 fighters and 55 wounded.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Maher Nazeh and Thaier al-Sudani; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Kevin Liffey

advertisement