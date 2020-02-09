advertisement

Netflix has become an annoying parent. No, scratch that. Here’s a comparison that serves to tie up my bigger argument. Netflix has become Sybil Fawlty, who reminds Basil to hang the moose’s head. “I’m doing it now. SAY HERE, I’M DOING IT NOW!”

“Don’t forget to quit Schitts Creek,” a recent email told me a week ago. Yes / Yes. I will take care of it (I will not). Get away from my case, mom.

Only four days later they knocked on my bedroom door again. “Don’t forget to … finish … Schitts Creek,” repeated the email – now with implicit irritation. I’ll do it later (I really won’t)! I listen to the new My Chemical Romance LP while smoking out the window.

This is a whole new kind of harassment. Hodges Figgis doesn’t call twice a week to make sure I haven’t given up on Wolf Hall. To give a less aged example: Nobody on Spotify wants me to feel guilty that I only heard this Nick Cave album once.

Anyway, I’m not going back to Schitt’s Creek. The Canadian sitcom, whose opening series was unbeatably good, commits one of the great sins in the middle of its six-year run: It will be nice. If we have learned anything from history, cruelty and misery are funny. Kindness and satisfaction are (probably) okay in real life, but they have no place in comic book entertainment. Be sure to warn living people of the impending manhole. Let Norman Wisdom break your neck.

Urban snoots

The show is essentially The Beverly Hillbillies in reverse. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara play Johnny and Moira, urban snoots who are forced to live in a hick city when their business goes down. Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy (Eugene’s real son) are their spoiled, grown-up children: Alexis has just survived the Paris Hilton Trail; David is a bit more grounded, but is still afraid of every passing bug.

All four are excellent. O’Hara gets a lot of good lines, but if she turns vowels into great pretzels, she can be just as funny with “Pass the Butter” or “When do you call that?” Levy is still the paganini of the lovable confusion. Murphy (eyebrows in a different zip code) and Levy jnr (half man, half rope) stand up to entertainment kings.

The show initially has great fun with the solipsism of their core family and the open-mindedness of their new neighbors. The authors make it clear that the characters are not monsters – the fighting usually ends in an approximation – but their contempt for the people in Schitts Creek is clear. Even more useful for those who are looking for yucks, our heroes remain unhappy for a good three series. Moira, once a successful soap actress, behaves like a Romanoff in exile. Alexis longs for the red carpet. David is horrified by what these people wear. It is great. It is almost a classic.

Then everything goes wrong. That means everything is going well. The family finds accommodation with the locals and turns opposites into rocky friendships. What is even worse is that Alexis and David, previously romantic elitists, have had successful love relationships. She is stopped by a decent, caring veterinarian. He meets an equally decent, equally caring guy and after setting up an upscale store, they decide to get married. All of this would be bearable if it happened in one of these known to be disappointing endings. But there will be hours of this carefree happiness (I guess I’ve finally given up the third episode of season five).

Buzzkill without ceasing

I’m sorry to betray Schitt’s Creek. It’s nice to see a mainstream show that brings a gay couple together without encountering homophobia or surprise. David’s relationship is no more remarkable than that of Alexis. But the general satisfaction that goes over the city is a relentless buzzkill.

Comedy feeds on tension and frustrated desire. Even a team as sweet as Laurel and Hardy argued 90 percent. The Marx brothers were cheaters. The office, Fawlty Towers, and Rising Damp were about wretched men trapped halfway up rickety ladders. When things go wrong, a class of Stockholm syndromes sets in and the writers, half in love with their own creations, give these characters what they want (but shouldn’t have). Niles meets with Daphne in Frasier. The Conners family wins the lottery in Roseanne. The Rose clan in Schitts Creek stops being snobs and learns to love the hay seeds. The shows stop being funny.

At least in earlier times, no digital Sybil followed us to demand that we continue to watch the terrible, implausibly cheerful version of Roseanne. Go away, Netflix. Do you remember the mantra that the authors of Seinfeld lived by? No hugging, no learning. Four wiser words have never been spoken.

