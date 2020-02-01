advertisement

Canada is already taking the right steps to curb the spread of the novel corona virus. Therefore, according to Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu, there is no longer any need to make changes after the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.

“The World Health Organization global emergency is really … about helping countries that are not as developed as Canada or maybe the United States to protect their citizens when they actually have a sick citizen returning from China, or was somebody who has returned from China, who is sick, ”said Hajdu on January 30 in Ottawa.

advertisement

“You know that this worked very well in Canada because we can actually see cases very quickly, help these people get better, and prevent disease from spreading.”

The United States Department of Health defines an international emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated response.

Although many people have mild symptoms of the virus, China has reported more than 9,600 cases, including 213 deaths.

Hajdu emphasized the need and responsibility to remain calm. “I think that everything we do as politicians, leaders or media representatives to create a feeling of fear or panic is a dangerous path that we have to take,” she said.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, confirmed Thursday that the chances of an outbreak in Canada remain slim.

“Most cases and spread of the novel coronavirus occur in affected areas in China, with only three cases identified in Canada,” said Tam.

“All trips from China are now significantly restricted due to the Chinese government’s exit measures to contain the outbreak.”

Two confirmed cases are in Ontario and one in British Columbia, all related to recent trips to China. According to Tam, 101 people in Canada were tested for the virus, 58 for respiratory diseases.

Tam was also concerned about discrimination against Chinese and Canadians based on the virus.

“It is understandable that our fears increase in times of uncertainty, but if this fear causes some people to spread stigmatizing stereotypes and misinformation, it only hurts,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also warned against stigmatizing the Sino-Canadian community.

“We have seen too many cases of unreasonable anxiety that have either spread online or through other means,” said Trudeau of Brampton, Ontario. “We need to know that this is a time for Canadians – all Canadians, including Canadians of Chinese origin – to pull together and lean on each other.”

Meanwhile, Tam said the Canadian health agency is working closely with Global Affairs, which is preparing to fly Canadians from the Hubei province, which is at the center of the outbreak in China.

Tam did not comment on whether these people would be quarantined upon arrival in Canada. More information would be provided as it becomes available.

In early Thursday, Ontario’s chief health doctor said the relatively small number of cases in the province was “reassuring.”

Dr. David Williams said there were no new suspected or confirmed cases in Ontario, adding that at this point he would be much more concerned if the province had already seen about seven to ten cases.

“It is somewhat reassuring, but not that we sit back and drive along the coast,” he said. “The system works. We’re examining. Affected people have reported themselves, have reported and we have not seen any that appear out of the blue quite sick and infected. We don’t see that yet, but it’s still early. “

He said 27 cases are under investigation in the province and 38 people have already been tested and resolved.

Williams said that the coronavirus does not appear to be significantly different from regular influenza in terms of portability, and that it has been shown to be non-communicable if a person does not experience any symptoms.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Quebec, and the chances of it being spread to the population are slim, according to the provincial health director.

Dr. Horacio Arruda warned the public against wearing masks, which he believes “are not scientifically a useful tool for the Quebec population, even in connection with an outbreak of the corona virus.”

Instead, he suggested that people practice “respiratory hygiene” by washing their hands and covering their mouths when they sneeze or cough.

If people have difficulty breathing and need to go public, wearing a mask can help prevent transmission, Yaffe said, but it’s not useful for the general population.

“If you feel good and wear a mask, you won’t do anything,” she said. “Indeed, it could give them a false sense of security.”

By Daniela Germano and Allison Jones

advertisement