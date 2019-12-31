advertisement

One year after its launch, the number of women using the new abortion service in Ireland remains a closely guarded secret.

Official numbers will not be released until next year, but the estimates of those involved in providing the service have been reduced from the initial 10,000 per year to around 5,000. The vast majority are carried out by general practitioners who prescribe tablets in the community.

Regardless of the numbers, despite some failures and clear signs of future challenges, the verdict of doctors who chose to provide the service is overwhelmingly positive.

“It was surprisingly easy. We thought we might be overwhelmed, but that didn’t happen, ”said Prof. Fergal Malone, Master of the Rotunda Hospital. “Most women made a decision nine weeks ago, so general practitioners have taken on the hard job of resigning from the community.”

“Better than expected but not as good as we had hoped for,” said Niall Behan, Managing Director of the Irish Family Planning Association, summarizing the year. “There was great uncertainty last year at this time, but now we are in a completely different place.”

Dark spots

The incomplete provision of services, one year after the start, remains a problem. While the HSE announced that “a good geographical distribution” of general practitioners is registered, these 347 doctors make up no more than 15 percent of general practitioners. Black spots remain: for example, there are still no doctors in Co Sligo who offer dismissals.

It is still the case that only 10 out of 19 maternity departments offer complete abortion care. “There are many gaps in service, particularly in the northwest. We hoped the service would go smoothly and more hospitals would come on board. In contrast, a real community of suppliers has been created, and that is very positive, ”said Behan.

The lack of physical care has been largely offset by the My Options helpline, which has effectively created a care path for women looking for layoffs that lead to the closest available service. By the end of November, the helpline had received 12,080 calls, with the number declining over the year to currently pay an average of 1,000 per month.

The consultant obstetrician of the maternity hospital at the University of Cork, Dr. Keelin O’Donoghue listed many positive aspects of the new service – and even more “less positive” ones.

“This has had a positive impact on health care for women in Ireland. This is positive for doctors like me, who have spoken out in favor of this change and have been working in Irish maternity homes for many years.

“Women are well looked after based on what we hear and see, although we need some formal studies to do so.”

The number of hospitals giving layoffs has not changed since the service was launched. The funding of jobs is often released and used only slowly.

“The new service has increased the workload without increasing the number of employees. This also applies to congested hospitals and busy stations. This means that women who experience all types of pregnancy complications and women who give notice of termination are treated side by side. “

Dr. O’Donoghue said that staff in some hospitals can feel isolated and undermined and that working relationships between specialists in some departments have become difficult. This leads to conflicts “in an already stressed work environment”.

The reasons for the slow introduction of hospital services were set out in a meeting of the HSE Safety and Quality Committee in September.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer of HSE, explained “a number of challenges that affect the full implementation of the service, such as making the service sensitive and appropriate, such as the limited number of single rooms. “

There have also been “difficulties in setting up special clinics when the demand for the service, especially in smaller units, is low, and access to theater places in an already busy maternity ward”.

Political problems

Labor Senator Ivana Bacik said that apart from the gaps that have arisen, the launch of the service has proven successful. She pointed to an increasing number of general practitioners who have registered.

Two important political questions are open to Ms. Bacik. The first concerns legislation that Secretary of State Simon Harris has committed to provide restricted areas outside of abortion centers.

This was sparked by controversy over pickets in some hospitals and GP practices by anti-abortion activists after the law was changed. These protests are ongoing.

The second issue on Ms. Bacik’s agenda deals with the three-day waiting period before a woman has access to abortion medication.

“There is no medical reason for this determination. Some of us want this to be resolved, and when the legislation is reviewed we will push for it, ”she says.

According to Prof. Malone, one of the greatest challenges has arisen in the rotunda, in which the abortions caused by pills have not been completed and the women need scans and aftercare in the hospital.

The hospital has scheduled two weekly evening clinics a week to treat the majority of women seeking layoffs between nine and twelve weeks. Terminations usually take place on weekends when regular gynecological services are quieter.

Prof. Malone estimated that 80 to 100 women in the rotunda had applied for termination due to fatal fetal anomalies and “one or two cases a week” due to a mother’s illness. In only two cases did a woman request a later abortion for psychological reasons, he estimates.

“The locks didn’t open,” he said.

In contrast, Dr. O’Donoghue assumes that there has been a “large number” of fatal fetal anomalies with “significant workload” that need to be addressed before, during and after the termination.

“We still don’t have a national prenatal screening policy, and we still don’t have universal access to dating or anomaly scans, or national guidelines for ultrasound best practices.”

