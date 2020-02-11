advertisement

In response to the first murder of a mountain lion in the Santa Monica Mountains under a state law that allows owners to take such measures to protect their livestock, two members of the Los Angeles City Council had one on Tuesday, February 11 Resolution calling for an end to practice.

The resolution also aims to establish a fund to reimburse people who lose animals to a mountain lion, and asks the city to support the list of mountain lions in Southern California / Central Coast as “threatened” under the California Endangered Species Act.

“There is still a mind-boggling gap between the important conservation work we do at a time when we race against the clock to protect our native species. Apex predators are only trying to survive in their natural habitat,” said City Councilor Paul Koretz. “We can do better and we have to.”

Hunting mountain lions has been banned in California since 1990. An exception to the law created in 2014 provides that lions that have killed a pet or cattle can be killed. In these cases, a property owner can apply to the DFW for a validation permit.

Koretz and City Councilor David Ryu said that mountain lions in Southern California face an increasingly difficult and uncertain future due to a variety of threats.

“The southern California mountain lion is the symbol of LA wildlife,” said Ryu. “It is the apex predator at the head of a diverse ecosystem that does not exist anywhere else on earth. But today our legendary mountain lions are in danger of extinction.”

According to officials from the National Park Service, the owner, who killed the P-56 lion last month, had reported nine lion attacks on his cattle in the past two years, killing twelve animals, mainly sheep and some lambs ,

Before issuing an expropriation permit to kill the lion, the owner took a number of steps to keep the lion away from its animals. This included keeping his cattle near a barn and a house with trained guard dogs and setting up hot wire fences with motion-activated lights and audio frequencies. None of the techniques worked.

The decision is first heard by the City Council’s Committee on the Rules of Procedure, Elections and International Relations.

