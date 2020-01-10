advertisement

No other communities were cut off in Victoria due to seven emergency warnings

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says there is “no one to be accountable for” and no other parishes have been cut off because the cities of Wandiligong and Harrietville are “virtually cleared”.

The Prime Minister announced that there are currently three evacuation warnings, seven emergency warnings and twelve wake and action warnings, as residents of these areas “are currently experiencing very significant fire activity”.

The three areas that concern Victoria the most are Mt Buffalo, Cann River, Bruthen and Buchan.

Mr. Andrews said 3,157 property reviews were done with “much more to be done” and confirmed that 286 properties were damaged or “actually destroyed”.

“There is still a long way to go in an unprecedented fire,” said the Prime Minister.

Picture: News Corp Australia

