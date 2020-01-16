advertisement

The President of the EC, Judge Simon Byabakama (R), underlines a point submitted to the parliamentary committee (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Election Commission has asked Parliament to ensure that the government allocates funds to be used for printing ballots with barely a year to go to the general election.

The appeal was launched by Judge Simon Byabakama, president of the Election Commission, who led his team to present the framework document for the 2020/2021 national budget to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Thursday, January 16.

advertisement

Byabakama said, “Unfunded / underfunded priorities include printing ballots, sending out voting kits, the well-being of public servants on polling day. Supervision of voting activities in the field and payment to civil servants on polling day during presidential, parliamentary and local elections. “

The President of the EC also warned of the government’s inability to provide money for electoral activities, saying that it would likely have an impact on the electoral process.

Byabakama said that in the 2019/2020 budget, the Commission had received 140.98 billion shs out of the 439.46 billion shs needed to finance the second phase of the general election roadmap, which resulted in a deficit. of financing of 298.48 billion shs, bringing the total amount of the budget deficit to Shs432. 68 billion

“If this budget deficit is not filled, it can harm the smooth running of the elections. The Commission therefore calls for your urgent intervention to avoid this crisis, ”warned Byabakama.

The Election Commission is also looking for Shs11.166Bn to finance the recruitment of staff in the 23 new districts and to implement the financial part of the salary increase for existing staff.

The Commission is also seeking to have Shs72Bn buy and partition new offices to pave the way for an overview of Jinja.

Sam Rwakoojo, secretary of the Election Commission, also explained the issue of funding, saying, “There is no money to print the ballots for the general election and all elections. We need money to print the ballots. If there are no ballots because it is the third and last period. UNRA asks us to get out of our swamps by January 2020. We don’t have one. “

He also highlighted some of the achievements of the Commission, including the holding of six elections in new districts, the holding of nine by-elections, the conduct of LC1 and women’s councils, the holding of elections for the presidents of Arua, Sheema and Busia district.

At the same time, the EC also delimited the electoral zones. National voter registration office verified, general update on the voter registration office.

comments

advertisement