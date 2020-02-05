advertisement

Glenn Randall of Strathmore was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Brenda Walker. The woman was found dead in Strathmore, Alta’s home east of Calgary, Alta, on Dec. 6, 2015, after police responded to a 911 call made by the residence.

Phone confessions to his sisters and a Mountie were not illegally obtained, Alberta’s top court said Wednesday in serving the first-degree murder conviction of a Strathmore man.

And in their written ruling, a three-member panel of the Alberta Court of Appeal stated that Glenn Randall gave other confessions, which would also have placed his guilt.

Randall was convicted by a jury in Calgary in November 2018 in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Walker.

“One wonders why Mr Randall appealed the admission of his statements to his two sisters and Cpl. (Sean) Doornbos. He admitted to shooting Mrs Walker and killing her on other occasions,” the appellate judges write.

“For example, he did not object to accepting the 911 registration.”

In that panicked call made by Walker in the early morning hours of January 6, 2015, Randall can be heard shooting him and saying “I love you, I’m sorry.”

Defense attorney Kelsey Sitar had argued telephone statements Randall made in separate calls – one to his two sisters after he shot Walker and another he received from Doornbos while in lamb – should not have gone before the jury.

In calls with his sisters after he left Walker’s home after shooting him, Randall told Lorrene Schriver and Wendy Baxter that he had done it.

Baxter persuaded her brother to agree to receive a call from Doornbos, who talked her into getting inside.

Appellate judges agreed with Crown Prosecutor Sarah Clive that Justice Earl Wilson did not err when he ruled that statements were not made to state agents, his sisters, or while he was in custody by Mountie.

Randall was sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years.

