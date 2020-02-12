Scott Pioli, longtime NFL HR manager who became a CBS sports analyst, appears in this week’s issue of Drinks With Binks on the fubo Sports Network. He had some interesting things to say to tell Julie Stewart-Binks about the drama about Tom Brady’s upcoming free agency. (The NFL’s free agency begins on March 18, and it has been reported that Brady will achieve this, even if he signs another contract with the New England Patriots at some point.) Pioli worked in the Patriots Human Resources Department from 2000 to 2008, So it sure has a story with Brady and Bill Belichick, and what’s important in this interview is his comment on how many media overreact to everything Brady does (including an image that is an advertisement for a Hulu Super Bowl ad ended). Pioli’s comments there start at 0:40 in this clip:

“What will happen to Tom? I don’t know. It’s so funny, I open the internet every day and there is this new story and I watch how many people come out of Tommy’s life and his story. For example, this is silly Image came out. “(Stewart-Binks interjects with” It was great for Hulu.) It was great, but it’s just so funny how everything is scrutinized and how much people want to speculate. To be honest, when I was on the other hand, which means not doing media, on the football side, that was the kind of thing that drove me crazy when you were in a club, because not just as a manager or a coach or an assistant coach or as a player … no matter what Tommy does, people see it as “it’s a sign of something.” Not everything in life is a sign of what you could do. “

Pioli goes on to say that he was in contact with Brady but doesn’t know where Brady is going. But it’s the commentary on how people react to Brady’s social media posts and other material that is particularly interesting, and the photo in front of the Super Bowl really showed it. A whole bunch of outlets really dealt with the possible impact of something that turned out to be a Hulu promo. And this is not the first over-analysis of Brady’s life. Think about how the then WEEI presenter Alex Reimer (now at Outsports) described Brady’s daughter as “a bit pissant” in 2018 due to her appearance on the Facebook series Tom vs Time, or how people talked about his greeting kiss for his son on this show got angry or how the world freaked out about him jumping off the cliff with his daughter last summer. It is truly unbelievable how many media people deal with every detail of Brady’s life and either want to judge his decisions or suggest that a little thing indicate what he will do next. And Pioli’s comments here are a good look at how part of it is received by teams, players, and leaders, and a good reminder that not everything is a sign of what someone will do.

(Fubo Sports on YouTube; this episode of Drinks With Binks with Pioli will air on Friday at 8 p.m. ET / PT on fubosportsnetwork.com and its related streaming apps.)