This may be simply because this year’s award season seems to be a lost conclusion in many categories, but this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards were less about awards than behind the scenes drama.

Specifically, how Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston surrounded each other all night and what happened. Jennifer Aniston picked up the actor (that’s what the statue is called in SAG) for an exceptional performance by an actress in a drama series for her work on Apple’s “ The Morning Show ”, while Brad chosen an actor for an exceptional performance by a male actor in a supporting role in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”.

Of course, when the two won their respective awards, the cameras were trained on the two to capture their reactions. Brad Pitt, who was behind the scenes when Aniston won his award, stopped everything and went to a TV screen to watch his ex-wife speak for her very first individual SAG award.

Here are pictures of Pitt watching Aniston’s speech behind the scenes.

‼ ️ EXCLUSIVE‼ ️ Brad Pitt stopped it all behind the scenes to watch Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at #SAGAwards. Wow guys, this has really been our day, our week, our month and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D

Meanwhile, Aniston watched Pitt’s speech from his table and, again, of course, there was a camera formed on Aniston’s reaction during this. Here’s a quick screenshot from Twitter.

Jennifer Aniston watches Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech #SAGAwards 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SV2a7VIEfv

The part that caught the eye of most people, however, was a set of photos of the Pitt and Aniston reunion after the awards ended, with both apparently in good humor and laughing. Here is this set of photos. We will wait until you review every conceivable detail before proceeding.

We will just leave it here. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/UIjUp2hgrf

Now, maybe it’s just us or something, but is it a case where people just see what they want to see in this scenario? A possible meeting of Jen and Brad, or some sort of realization by Brad that he spoiled everything when he left her for Angelina Jolie?

Probably. It could also be that they are two people who got married once and who have a lot of love for each other simply by being there for each other and maintaining this relationship. Sure, that is the boring answer and everyone wants to believe that they are getting back together, but maybe it was only two exes who left and were happy for each other, right?

Here are some tweets about the whole situation.

Last year’s intense inspection of each photo capturing Bradley / Gaga chemistry is this year’s Brad / Jen meeting and I’m here for that pic.twitter.com/OXoKXW18nq

I look at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at SAG prices pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61

Look. If I can reunite My Chemical Romance and the Jonas Brothers, I can certainly reunite Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. 2020 is the year I will get there.

