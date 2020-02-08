advertisement

Voting is underway today in Ireland for the general election, with the very real likelihood that Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael will be removed from power after nine years.

While the composition of the next government remains to be decided, polls indicate that Sinn Féin will participate if it turns into real votes. For now, all we can do is sit back and wait – and enjoy the great dogs and good boys in the Twitter hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations.

Here are some examples to date. We will add more over the course of the day.

Democratic homework done with my voting mates # dogsatpollingstations # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/xSWGi9jMjO

– Stephen S #WantGreenVoteGreen (@ spiller2) February 8, 2020

#MissEllie refusing to reveal her pawty preference #seewhatididthere #dogsatpollingstations # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/A7IKUSs8xP

– Michael Doherty (@profmdoherty) February 8, 2020

Flynn votes for change! # GE2020 # DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/04szsZ2HgP

– Briain Smyth (@BriainSmyth) February 8, 2020

#Dogsatpollingstations mandatory pic 🐶

Hoping to see a positive change for Tipperary # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/PmT6cdqB2v

– Neil Jackman (@JackmanNeil) February 8, 2020

Vote early, pee often. #dogsatpollingstations # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/pyGkO2wAD1

– Johnnie Craig 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@TheJohnnieCraig) February 8, 2020

Come out and vote everyone! This friendly boyfriend who makes everyone happy at Harold’s Cross National School

#dogsatpollingstations # GE2020 #DublinBaySouth pic.twitter.com/khsD9RUwGB

– Eoghan Clogher (@eoghanclogher) February 8, 2020

Voted, left the dog outside. # Dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/a1GnSZfpm1

– Vinnie Quinn (@vinniequinn) February 8, 2020

If you are unsure of your riding, you can check out this map provided by the Ministry of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment here.

If you think this country went to dogs (heh), come out and vote today. If you are not sure how to vote, we will not try to influence you one way or the other. Instead, we will quote you from the author of “Trainspotting” Irvine Welsh.

“When you are not doing as well, vote for a better life for yourself. If you are doing very well, vote for a better life for others.”

