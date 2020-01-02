advertisement

Volunteers leading an aid center in East Gippsland were “flooded” with generous donations.

The help center in Lucknow, near Bairnsdale, asked people not to bring any donations for the time being.

Organizer Wendy McPhan advocates that the bushfire victims come down and take what they need.

Volunteers ask the victims to visit the Lucknow Center. Food stacks were donated.

“Please come down here and take what you need,” she said.

“We have so many things that have been generously donated.”

There were so many donations that they had to use a secondary location, a local elementary school, to store items.

A sign in the Lucknow donation center.

