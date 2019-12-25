advertisement

AVOCA, Pa. – No queues, no waiting times and lots of happy people, that’s what the airport staff say throughout the vacation at Wilkes-Barre Scranton international airport.

“Everyone is in the Christmas spirit, it’s really nice,” says Amy Chiriko, airport employee.

“I saw a lot of Christmas hats, nice leggings, you know, people traveling in jammies,” said Panda Molnar, who was traveling from California. “People are just nicer, nicer, more patient.”

And that is precisely the reason why grandparents from the Wilkes-Barre region gave a number of happy children a Christmas trip to Disney for the second year in a row.

“The adults knew, the fellow travelers who found out about our eight grandchildren this morning,” the grandmother said. “We plan to go down every year.”

Some travelers wanted to pack their favorite stuff from Northeast Pennsylvania and bring it to family in other parts of the country.

“Good old Pennsylvania kielbasa and ham and a little horseradish,” said Sandy Sitoski of Wilkes-Barre. “I hope they don’t take it from me!”

Airport employees say that flight schedules are usually reduced on holidays and flights that usually fly on Wednesdays have been canceled today, but because the holiday fell on Wednesdays, employees are not sure what to expect in the coming days.

“It’s hard to say because it’s the middle of the week,” Chiriko said. “So I suppose I don’t understand or guess what those individual travelers do.”

