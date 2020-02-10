advertisement

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Monday that it had not approved a Kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan for a world championship tournament.

A contingent from India reached Lahore across the Wagah border on Saturday to take part in the championship, which was hosted by Pakistan for the first time. Images and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced on social media platforms and triggered a storm.

The tournament opened on Monday at Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore, followed by a few games in Faisalabad and Gujarat.

advertisement

A source from the Ministry of Sports said on Sunday that the government had not given any athletes permission to travel to Pakistan for the event.

Read: AICF Elections: Chauhan Committee to be Elected Without Voting After 23 Nomination Papers

And now the IOA also distanced itself from the team visit.

“The Indian Amateur Kabaddi Federation (AKFI) has said it has not given any team permission to travel to Pakistan, and the IOA has not given permission,” said IOA President Narinder Batra.

“The Ministry of Sports has already made it clear that it has not given approval. So we don’t really know who went to Pakistan. No one can use the name of India without the consent of the IOA and the government. “

The administrator of AKFI Justice (Retd.) P.P. Garg also said that the national body had not approved such a team.

“We have no information about a Kabbadi team that traveled to Pakistan. AKFI has never given a team permission to go to Pakistan and play a Kabbadi game there, ”he said on Saturday.

“We only found out about it after information was gathered. AKFI does not support such activities. Legal action can be taken against the defaulters, ”he added.

Pakistani Punjab Minister of Sport Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the Indian contingent to a hotel in Lahore.

Pakistani Kabaddi Federation officials garlanded the Indian players as they came to Pakistan from the Wagah border and were taken to their hotel in Lahore in a security convoy.

All six previous editions of the Kabbadi World Cup took place in India between 2010 and 2019. India has won all six championships and defeated Pakistan in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 editions.

According to the Pakistani organizers, teams from Australia, England, Germany, Iran, Azerbaijan, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Canada also take part in the event.

The winner of the tournament will receive 10 million rupees, while the runners-up will receive 7.5 million rupees.

advertisement