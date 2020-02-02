advertisement

“Hearts were broken. , , BUT. , , Time heals all wounds, ”promised Virgin Media when they introduced us to the six nations of 2020, although everyone hoped that rugby events would be on everyone’s lips in 2019, just as we let the wounds be sewn. were deeply disappointed.

In fact, the opening montage was even accompanied by a particularly sad version of Wicked Game, in which the melody about pictures of inconsolable Irish rugby players and fans from 2019 is very sad enough a more optimistic number called “Die In This Town” that line “Nitty gritty, this won’t be nice” contains.

Which, it turned out, somehow summed up the afternoon.

However, the postmortem of 2019 remained in preparation. Joe Molloy reminded us of how “gloomy” a year was for Irish rugby and added, somewhat threateningly, that “Andy Farrell was involved in what went wrong. , , today he is the captain ”.

It was a bit like how Ivan Yates dealt with Micheál Martin in the debate last night and reminded him that because of this “Confidence and Supply” business he could not distance himself from the ruling regime. In Joe’s eyes, Andy was something like Micheál for Leo to Joe, and he feared that the new regime would not be very different from the last one.

Ronan O’Gara wasn’t excited when the jury discussed how many of the old guards had kept their place on Andy’s first team. John Cooney was not escaped from Conor Murray and left her specially trained. “If we always do what we’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always have,” he concluded.

But down on the field, Shane Jennings had some good news, he noticed a significant difference during the warm-up, suggesting that this would indeed be a new daybreak. Andy, he told us, was not “walking around like a blue-eyed fly,” as Joe always did – everything felt a little more relaxed.

This impressed ROG, who then took a short detour to talk about what a great loss Warren Gatland would be to Welsh rugby. “A massive loss,” he said. “He even falsely tanned the boys before the game because they would look bigger – they bought that much of what he said.”

The revelation that artificial tans make you look bigger was a monster surprise for Matt Williams and Shane Horgan, who may be spending the week on sunbeds before they turn up for the Welsh game.

The season and Caelan Doris took a while to establish themselves in international rugby. He waited a full 90 seconds before doing a prominent action, a jackal, with his first touch of the ball, which would lead to an Irish penalty Scotland, who must have been wearing a fake tan, would try against our boys.

But his comrades had barely stopped applauding when he was injured and forced him to leave the game. Horrible. Brian O’Driscoll, however, had kind words for him at ITV. “He will survive another day to fight,” he said, “Paul O’Connell was worried about his first cap and he did everything right. “

As it turned out, the Virgin Media panel did not admit much in the first half of the year and admitted that Scotland was more useful than expected. And ROG was concerned about our boys’ split personality. “There are two different Irishmen on the pitch, one with speed. , , then they look very different if there is a flat line of attack with no active pivots, ”he said, as if we had any idea what that meant.

The second half and Scotland continued to be troublesome even though they had suffered their own Saipan for a week, which had to do with the Finn Russell business when they were removed from the European Union against their will and were widely pulverized in Dublin.

To top it off, Stuart Hogg dropped the ball, just as he should have tried. As Matt put it: “If my old father had been around, he would have bitten his ass off.”

But despite this mishap, they threatened a tie: Hamish Watson, whom you would never think was Scottish, rushed towards our line and deserved the ultimate toll from ITVs Nick Mullins: “He’s a tie little like a motorized mouse. “

But our own Mighty Mouse, CJ Stander, put an end to his gallop, an act that helped get him the “man of the game” award enough for those who thought he shouldn’t even have been on the team to almost silence. “Emmmm,” Matt said all day.

“Ireland,” roared Dave McIntyre when the time was up, “through the skin of her teeth!”

“It’s called Test Rugby for a reason – because you’re being tested,” said ROG, wiping the sweat from his forehead.

No, it was not nice, but of course the new dawn has opened, a win is a win.

